Morning Digest: Heavy snow leading to school closings, dangerous conditions and parking bans

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, January 15th, and here is what you need to know.

Heavy snow leading to school closings, dangerous conditions and parking bans

The snow keeps coming. More than 100 schools are closed for Thursday morning. Several counties across our viewing area are under snow emergencies and a list of cities have parking bans in effect. We will have team coverage all morning long to bring you real-time updates throughout Northeast Ohio with the latest traffic, school closings and weather information.

ODOT working to clear snowy roads

ODOT plows were out in full force overnight across Northeast Ohio, watching the weather closely and working on the roadways. As soon as the snow started to come down, ODOT plows began aggressively salting the roadways, especially with the plummeting temperatures. More than 200 crews are out across Northeast Ohio. ODOT is reminding drivers to please give snow plows plenty of room to do their jobs.

Many still waiting for answers after transformer explosion in Cleveland

You've seen the stunning video from Monday night. A huge transformer explosion lighting up the sky on Cleveland's west side. For families nearby, this was more than a power outage. Many are still displaced after lights and outlets literally exploded before their eyes. This morning, News 5's Tessa DiTirro shows some of the damage left behind...And why neighbors are still waiting for answers.

Unit pricing helps save money on groceries

From couponing to shopping store sales, there are many tricks to saving money on groceries. In this week's price tracker report, Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank is showing you a tool that's available all the time to get the best value.

Today As It Happened

