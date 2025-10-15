MORNING DIGEST: Hemp ban put on hold, 2 Kent State students arrested for cyberfraud

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, October 15, and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

Judge pauses Gov. DeWine’s intoxicating hemp ban for 14 days

Just hours after this ban went into effect in Ohio, a Franklin County Judge blocked the governor’s executive order to ban intoxicating hemp products in Ohio. Three Ohio hemp companies are taking Governor Mike Dewine to court to challenge his short-term ban on products that contain intoxicating hemp.The judge sided with the plaintiffs. He said Gov. Dewine is adding new definitions that don't exist in the Ohio legislature. The governor's team responded to the judge's decision in a statement, “While we continue to fight in court, these developments underscore our continued desire to work with the General Assembly to pass permanent legislation regarding intoxicating hemp.”

Bionca Ellis trial now in the hands of the jury

The jury will resume deliberations at 8:30 a.m. this morning in the trial of Bionca Ellis. She’s accused of fatally stabbing 3-year-old Julian Wood and injuring his mother last summer outside of the North Olmsted Giant Eagle. The defense entered a not guilty plea - by reason of insanity. It says Ellis did not know what she was doing during the attack. The state disagrees, saying the attack had more to do with rage than her mental illness.

2 Kent State students arrested for cyberfraud

A 25-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were arrested by the FBI and charged in a federal cyberfraud investigation. They allegedly acted as "money mules" in a scam that defrauded elderly victims of over $100,000.

SR-82 bridge closed for emergency repairs

We have a heads-up for drivers this morning. The SR-82 bridge over the Cuyahoga River Valley in Brecksville will be closed for about a month for emergency repairs. ODOT closed the bridge on Tuesday after crews found a crack in one of the concrete piers during a repair project. ODOT says it will now take a little longer to get through the area. This morning, News 5's Caitlin Hunt will have the detours you need to know to get around it.

Hispanic Heritage Month in Lorain

Today Hispanic Heritage Month comes to an end. It's a time to honor the heritage and history of a vibrant and diverse community. But for so many in Northeast Ohio, this type of celebration isn't just confined to 30 days. News 5 anchor Tiffany Tarpley traveled to the city with the largest Hispanic population here in Ohio to get a sense of the work that lies ahead.

