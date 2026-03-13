Morning Digest: High Wind Warning issued across Northeast Ohio

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, March 13th, and here is what you need to know.

High Wind Warning issued across Northeast Ohio

The National Weather Service has upgraded the High Wind Watch to a High Wind Warning for most of the News 5 Viewing area. The Power of 5 Meteorologists are expecting gusts over 50 mph on Friday. That's a BIG deal. The warning for the west side begins at 5 a.m.. For most areas from Cleveland and points east, the warning runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday.

Ohio Turnpike Travel Ban for certain vehicles

The Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a High-Wind Travel Restriction across the entire 241-mile toll road for some high-profile vehicles, which may be more affected by high wind speeds, from now until midnight tonight. The Ohio Turnpike remains open for all passenger vehicles and most commercial vehicles. The following types of vehicles ARE PROHIBITED from traveling on the Ohio Turnpike during the travel restriction period:



Commercial trucks towing an empty, single 53-foot box-type;

Commercial trucks towing an empty 53-foot tanker-type trailer;

All high-profile (greater than 7 feet 6 inches in height) tow-behind trailers, campers, boats, and enclosed trailers. (This does not include trailers with fifth-wheel type trailers);

All mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers;

Long-combination vehicles (LCV) with double-trailer combinations exceeding 90 feet in length. (Enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers);

All LCV triple-trailer combinations;

Two-axle buses longer than 40 feet; and

Buses with three or more axles greater than 45 feet.

Parts of Lakewood hit with more power outages

Thousands of FirstEnergy customers in Lakewood and Cleveland’s West Side, including the Westpark neighborhood, lost power again Wednesday night. These areas have been plagued by outages since late December 2025. In a statement to News 5, FirstEnergy says Power was restored shortly before midnight Wednesday night to all Lakewood customers impacted by an outage that began around 9 p.m. The outage was caused by an issue with a switch that serves part of a local substation. We're completing a thorough assessment of the cause of the issue to help prevent similar situations going forward.

Ridgewood Golf Club and Event Center in Parma opening next week

Parma's highly anticipated Ridgewood Golf Club and Event Center is finally completed. The public, multi-million-dollar project has been years in the making... and it's ready to open next week. Officials promise this has something for everyone—whether you love golf or have never picked up a club in your life. It all times out with their 100th year of operation... ahead of a ribbon cutting on Wednesday March 18th and a course opening for March 19th. Weather permitting.

Your forecast

Wind is the big story today. It'll impact more than just travel. We're expecting damage from blowing debris, downed trees, and power outages across NEO. Much calmer tomorrow, but also much cooler again.

Traffic impact

