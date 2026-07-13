Morning Digest: Historic 'Big Boy' locomotive rolls through Northeast Ohio today

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, July 13, and here is what you need to know.

Historic 'Big Boy' locomotive rolls through Ohio on coast-to-coast tour

Later today, the historic Big Big Boy locomotive will roll through Northeast Ohio. Many people are expected to gather to watch a piece of history on the tracks. Today's stop will make it the first time in recent history that Big Boy has traveled coast to coast since it retired back in the 1960s. This morning, Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley will be live in Conneaut to show us the locomotive.

Cleveland residents demand action after holiday weekend street takeovers

Some Cleveland area residents say they do not feel safe after a series of recent street takeovers that left behind damage and caused chaos over the Fourth of July weekend. This morning, your Cuyahoga County reporter Mike Holden will be live to show us what homeowners are saying about their growing concerns.

Rittman Chamber of Commerce hosts benefit event for victims' families and injured K-9

Today, the Rittman Chamber of Commerce is hosting a community event to help support the family of the victims who lost their lives. Local food vendors will be sponsoring the event, and all proceeds will go the victims' families and the K-9 that was injured. The event will be at Martin Fritz Memorial Park on Industrial Street. It runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

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Your forecast

It is a hazy start to our Monday with remnant wildfire smoke from Canadian wildfires. Lots of sunshine will propel temperatures into the upper 80s and feel like low 90s.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.