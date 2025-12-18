MORNING DIGEST: Holiday baking costs rise due to inflation, Do not throw those Christmas cards away

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday December 18th, and here is what you need to know.

Holiday baking costs rise due to inflation

Whether you buy Christmas cookies or bake your own, it’ll be more expensive this year. Due to inflation, ingredients to make a basic batch total around $16. In this week’s price tracker report, Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank went shopping to find ways to cut costs.

Lorain tightens curfew restrictions for minors

According to a new ordinance passed this week, no one under 18 in Lorain will be allowed "upon the streets, highways, parks, vacant land or other public places in the municipality between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. on any day of the week." There are also other key changes within the new legislation including repeated curfew violations could lead to penalties not only for minors, but also for their parents or guardians. The new legislation will take effect in 30 days.

Teen arrested for string of car break-ins in Cleveland

Cleveland police say they’ve arrested a 14-year-old boy they believe is responsible for a string of recent car break-ins in parking lots across the city. That includes those break-ins in several church parking lots during Sunday services. Police say the boy had a number of guns on him when he was arrested.

How winter weather impacts car sensors

As many of us hit the roads this winter, Auto experts are putting out a warning about how winter weather could impact some safety features on your car. Sensors for things like backup cameras and parking assistance can get covered in ice, snow and salt residue. That could cause them to go off even when nothing’s around or not work at all. High winds can also distort some of those sensors as well.

ODOT planning major I-77 pavement replacement project

Your ride into downtown Cleveland could start looking a little different in the coming years. ODOT has announced plans to replace the pavement on I-77 as part of a $96 million project. The project will run between Grant and Broadway Avenues, Cuyahoga Heights, Newburgh Heights and downtown Cleveland. The roadway will go down from three lanes to two during construction. Crews will be doing drainage work and widening the shoulders. But the main goal is to completely replace the original pavement on the interstate. The project is slated to begin in 2027 and last until 2031.

Do not throw those Christmas cards away

A Parma woman is working to spread holiday cheer to service members and our nations heroes —one re-purposed Christmas card at a time! Denise Novakovic says the goal is making sure more active and retired service members and heroes are being appreciated. Our News 5 camera captured the heaping piles of the now 12 thousand re-purposed holiday cards, crafted, stacked and personalized that Denise just dropped off at the American Red Cross in downtown Cleveland.

Your forecast

