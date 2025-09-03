MORNING DIGEST: House collapses after large fire in Sagamore Hills

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, Sept. 3 and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

House collapses after large fire in Sagamore Hills

We are following breaking news. A house has collapsed after a large fire in Sagamore Hills. We are working to learn more details and will bring it for you throughout the morning.

ODOT wants your input on I-90 in Lake County

ODOT is seeking public input for a major rehabilitation project of I-90 in Willoughby, Mentor, Kirtland Hills, and Concord Township.

If You Give a Child a Book

News 5 is kicking off our If You Give a Child a Book campaign and anchor Mike Brookbank is speaking with children who have received books.

Adult literacy

Adult literacy rates are declining, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Data from 2023 shows 28% of adults in the U.S. scored at or below the lowest literacy level, up from 19% in 2017.

Cleveland Clinic men's health survey

The Cleveland Clinic is kicking off its 10th annual MENtion It campaign to encourage men to talk more openly about their health.

Your forecast

Big sun and big heat coming back today. Lower 80s before clouds roll in this afternoon and rain rolls in tonight. Plan on a soaked Thursday morning with downpours and a breezy northwest wind... temps also take a drop!

Traffic impacts

Cleveland Water continues to work on the water main break along Route 2/West Shoreway. The eastbound lanes are closed from Lake/Clifton to West 45th Street. There is no time frame for a repair.

Work has been delayed on I-90 eastbound. Lane restrictions between Hilliard Blvd. and Alger Rd. will now begin on Monday, September 8th. Only three lanes will be open until November 2026.

ODOT will also close the McKinley Ave. exit on I-90 westbound on Monday, September 15th for pavement replacement. That area will also be reduced to three lanes while crews work. The exit should reopen in December.

