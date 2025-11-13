MORNING DIGEST: How reopening the government might affect you?

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, November 13th, and here is what you need to know.

How reopening the government might affect you?

President Trump has signed legislation ending the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, just hours after the House voted to restart disrupted food assistance, pay hundreds of thousands of federal workers and revive a hobbled air-traffic control system. The Republican-controlled chamber passed the package by a vote of 222-209, in the face of vehement opposition from House Democrats, who are angry that a long standoff launched by their Senate colleagues failed to secure a deal to extend federal health insurance subsidies. The bill brings federal workers idled by the 43-day shutdown back to their jobs starting as early as today - although just how quickly full government services and operations will resume is unclear. The shutdown's end offers some hope that services crucial to air travel would have some time to recover with the critical Thanksgiving holiday travel wave just two weeks away. Restoration of food aid to millions of families may also make room in household budgets for spending as the Christmas shopping season moves into high gear.

Akron hosting “Fill the Bus” food drive

Today, there’s a community effort in Akron to help support local food banks and families in need following the federal government’s SNAP cuts.There’s a “Fill the Bus” food drive today from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Arlington Church of God on Arlington Street. Community members will come together to help stuff a Metro RTA bus by donating non-perishable food and supplies. Most needed items include: toiletries, boxed cereal, canned soup/stew, canned tuna, canned veggies, macaroni & cheese, peanut butter, and any other shelf-stable pantry items.

Business returns to Smithville following roundabout construction

The construction of not one, but two roundabouts this summer slowed business down at The Carpenter's Cup and other businesses in the small village of Smithville. The Wayne County Engineer's Office was converting the intersection of Smithville-Western and Honeytown Road into a roundabout. The Ohio Department of Transportation created a roundabout at the intersection of State Route 585 and Geyers Chapel Road. Both projects diverted drivers away from the small village, but Hubacher said News 5's story in July helped change that. Both roundabouts opened at the end of August, just before the busy Fall festival season. They are just the beginning of a roundabout revolution happening in Wayne County.

Ticket text scams ramping up once again

Here we go again. Scammers are ramping up their efforts in a text message designed to scare you into opening your wallet. The Better Business Bureau tells Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank there’s been a recent uptick in texts showing up on phones regarding an unpaid ticket. The message claims to be from the Ohio Department of Motor Vehicles and alerts drivers about a final notice. It says there’s an unresolved traffic violation associated with your account and according to their records it hasn’t been paid.

Today is Starbucks "Red Cup Day

It’s another sign the holidays are almost here. Today is the annual “Red Cup Day” at Starbucks. If you order from a list of handcrafted holiday beverages, you get a free, limited-edition 16 oz. reusable red cup.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

The National Report

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.