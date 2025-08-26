MORNING DIGEST: How to pay off your credit card debt

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Tuesday, August 26 and here is what you need to know.

How to pay off your credit card debt

Credit card balances are at a near-record high. Bankrate is reporting a staggering 46% of cardholders carrying debt from month to month, with average interest rates at 20%. We take a look at the options people have to pay off their credit card debt.

How is deer culling going in Parma?

Two years ago, deer culling started in Parma. News 5's Mike Holden returns to see how the operation is going and what the city is calling on residents to do to help improve the program.

Man pulled from Edgewater Beach dies

A 72-year-old man who was pulled from Lake Erie on Monday evening has died, Cleveland Metroparks officials confirmed. Cleveland Metroparks Police and other first responders were called to Edgewater Beach around 5:30 p.m. after surfers found a body in the water. The victim was taken to a nearby medical facility, but he was later pronounced dead.

Ohio School Bus Safety Act

Class is back in session for most school districts across Northeast Ohio and that means thousands of kids are out along the road, waiting for their buses. Right now, lawmakers are pushing for harsher penalties for drivers who are illegally passing stopped school buses. The Ohio School Bus Safety Act would increase the penalties for drivers failing to follow the law around stopping for a bus and imposing higher penalties and points on a driver’s license for repeat offenders.

NFL Roster Deadline

The Browns have until 4 p.m. today to trim their roster down to 53 players. It looks like the Browns will now keep three quarterbacks on the roster. Last night, the Browns traded Kenny Pickett to the Raiders in exchange for a fifth-round pick. That means the Browns quarterback room now consists of starter Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

The unofficial start of fall is here

Starting today, you can order some of your fall favorites at Starbucks, including the pumpkin spice latte, pumpkin cream cold brew and iced pumpkin chai. This release is a month earlier than in years past.

Traffic impacts

Munson Road under SR-2 will have various lane restrictions until the end of the month.

Chagrin River Road, south of Hayes Drive in Willoughby Hills, will be closed until Thursday to repair a waterline.

The West 117th Street and Madison Avenue GCRTA station is set to reopen on Friday.

