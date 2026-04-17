Morning Digest: Hundreds of cars damaged at dealership from unrelenting hail

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, April 17, and here is what you need to know.

Hundreds of cars damaged at dealership from unrelenting hail

Right now, many car dealerships like at Ken Ganley Suburu along the Bedford Auto Mile are assessing the damage after many of its cars were pelted by unforgiving hail. General Manager Tim Nadvit says as many as 600 cars were damaged. Many with dents on hoods, roofs, and doors. One car had its rear windshield shattered. Two front windshields were shattered as well. Nadvit says the dealership’s next step is to work with insurance adjusters to document which vehicles will be classified as total losses and which can be salvaged. Then making repairs — and eventually holding a major sale.

Cavs begin playoff run tomorrow against Raptors

The excitement is building. Get ready to rally for the ring. It is a major weekend in Cleveland sports. Playoff basketball is back in the land. Our Cleveland Cavaliers square off with the Toronto Raptors on Saturday at home. Your Cuyahoga County reporter, Mike Holden, will be live at Rocket Arena all morning with everything you need to know to get ready for the Cavs' playoff run.

AMA Supercross 2026 returns to Cleveland Saturday

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship is making its long-awaited return to Cleveland for the first time in three decades. On Saturday, April 18, 2026, the world’s top two-wheel racers will converge at Huntington Bank Field for one of the 17 stops on the Supercross schedule, part of the prestigious Monster Energy SMX World Championship series. Meteorologist Trent Magill will be live at Huntington Bank Field this morning with a preview.

Tomato prices surge as supply shocks and shipping costs collide, squeezing shoppers

Tomato prices are spiking at grocery stores across Northeast Ohio, driven by a mix of crop losses, international shortages and rising transportation costs, a “perfect storm.” Wholesale prices tell the story. Ron Miller, president of Miller Quality Produce, said a box of tomatoes that typically costs between $20 and $30 is now running as high as $70.

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