MORNING DIGEST: I-90 drivers: Get ready for a new traffic restriction starting today

I-90 drivers: Get ready for new traffic restriction starting today

There’s a new twist beginning today to the years long work to rehab the busy stretch of I-90 in Cleveland, Lakewood and Rocky River that our transportation Reporter Caitlin Hunt has been following very closely. Starting today, 90 eastbound between Hilliard Blvd. and Alger Rd. will be reduced from four lanes to three lanes for pavement replacement. The new traffic restriction will be in place until November of 2026.

Motorcyclist dies after hit-skip in Cleveland

We are following some breaking news this morning. A man has died after a hit-and-run late last night in Cleveland. Cleveland Fire tells us the motorcyclist was hit by a car at the intersection of Saint Clair and Nottingham around 10 p.m.The car then took off. Cleveland EMS took the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

State lawmakers introduce 3 new property tax reform bills

A group of House Republicans in Ohio are rolling out the “Taxpayer Freedom Trilogy.” It's a three-bill package they hope will strike a middle ground and break the impasse on real tax reform before Ohioans might vote to abolish property taxes altogether.

Mapleton schools to reopen today after evacuation and illness

This morning, classes will resume at Mapleton schools in Ashland after 43 students were hospitalized with an unknown illness on Friday. In a statement, the Ashland County Sheriff said while the investigation is still ongoing, the community should be confident that there is no inherent risk to the safety of the students and staff.

MetroHealth Parma losing trauma center status

Starting today, MetroHealth Parma will no longer be a level 3 trauma center. The hospital system says it is reducing service at the Snow Rd. location in order to centralize care to the main campus in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

Prices rising on imported produce

Tariffs on imported fruits and vegetables are now reaching store shelves and restaurant menus. News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank breaks down how increased prices on produce are impacting consumers and the economy.

No Powerball winner last night

After there was no billion-dollar Labor Day Powerball winner on Monday, jackpot dreams are still alive as the prize money swells to a staggering $1.30 billion. The next drawing will be on Wednesday night, with the jackpot having an estimated cash value of $589.0 million before taxes.

