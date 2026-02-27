Morning Digest: I-X Center announces final show

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, February 27, and here is what you need to know.

I-X Center announces final show

After six decades of horsepower, craftsmanship, and community tradition, the 60th Annual Car Parts Warehouse I-X Piston Powered Auto-Rama will take place March 27–29, 2026, marking both a diamond anniversary celebration and a historic farewell as the final consumer show to be held at Cleveland’s iconic I-X Center. For generations of Northeast Ohio families, builders, and automotive enthusiasts, the Piston Powered Auto-Rama has been more than a car show — it has been a rite of spring, a reunion of friends, and a celebration of American ingenuity under one massive roof. In 2026, that tradition takes its final lap inside the I-X Center.

Akron Zoo planning major expansion to add more animals

A multi-million-dollar expansion is in the works at one of Akron’s most beloved attractions. The Akron Zoo is unveiling a major new project to take the guest experience to the next level. Crews are working behind the scenes on a roughly 16-acre expansion of the Pride of Africa area. It will be built on previously undeveloped land. That exhibit first opened in 2019, and now it’s getting a major upgrade. The expanded space will include new habitats for animals like storks, ostriches, wildebeests, and giraffes! The giraffe habitat will feature both indoor and outdoor areas, allowing the animals to move comfortably year-round — even during Northeast Ohio winters.

Spirit Airlines to halt service at Cleveland Hopkins in April

After a decade-plus of service to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE), Spirit Airlines will halt all flights going in and out of the city on April 15. The move is part of a broader fleet cut and flight reductions as the company navigates restructuring following a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. Passengers with Spirit Airlines tickets are advised to contact the airline directly for updated information on flight status, refunds, or travel arrangements.

Parents speak out over possible cuts at Lorain City Schools

Parents in Lorain are voicing their concerns about possible school cuts. We told you earlier this month that the district was weighing tough decisions to trim $18 million from its budget. The district is proposing several changes, including merging elementary schools by grade levels, adjusting schedules and electives and consolidating preschool to one half-day site. Last night, the school board held a public meeting meant to give the community a chance to weigh in.

Couple gets married on Lake Erie ice

A couple living out on Put-In-Bay recently celebrated their big day in a bit of an unconventional way. Last weekend, they tied the knot on top of the ice on Lake Erie! Megan and Jordan Beck met back in 2020 and bonded over their love of ice fishing. They started planning the wedding back in October. It took place about a hundred yards from the dock, and the couple says they were lucky to have enough ice to bring their idea to life.

