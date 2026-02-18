Morning Digest: Ice jam causes flooding along the Chagrin River

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, February 18th, and here is what you need to know.

Ice jam causes flooding along the Chagrin River

We are following breaking news from overnight. The warm temperatures have led to thawing and ice jams along some of our local rivers. Video from our overnight Newstracker shows flooding near the Chagrin Tavern and on King Street in Eastlake. We also talked to the Fairport Harbor Fire Department who said large ice chunks have broken upstream on the Grand River, creating ice jams. The Grand River Metroparks have closed due to water exceeding the banks, and with incoming rain on Wednesday, Fairport Harbor Fire said the ice jam situation could worsen.

Lorain County JFS workers set to strike today as wage negotiations halted

A labor strike is set for jobs and family services employees in Lorain County this morning. Both sides said they are at an impasse heading into the strike scheduled for this morning at 6:30 a.m. The county’s current offer to the workers’ union – United Auto Works Local 2192 – includes annual wage increases totaling 12% over the next three years, plus an opportunity for incentive pay. Union representatives said they’re also looking for wage increases to current salaries and backpay dating from September, when the previous contract ended.

Midview Local Schools to name interim superintendent tonight

The Midview Board of Education will be naming an interim superintendent at a meeting tonight. It comes after Dr. Frank Major was relieved of his duties on Sunday. The board adopted a resolution after allegations were presented. The board did not elaborate on what those allegations are but said an investigation is underway. Tonight's meeting starts at 6 p.m. at Midview Middle School.

Celebrating Toni Morrison

Today the Lorain Public Library System is joining the state to celebrate Toni Morrison. Today is Morrison's birthday. And in 2020, Governor Mike Dewine signed a bill making February 18th Toni Morrison day in our state. The author was born and raised in Lorain and even worked for the Lorain library. So, the library is holding programing today as multiple communities around the state celebrate the day. Ohio humanities is spending the entire year celebrating Morrison. They're holding a kickoff event tonight at 6 p.m. You can watch it virtually at the main Lorain branch.

