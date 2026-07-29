MORNING DIGEST: IKEA is coming to Northeast Ohio

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's July 29, and here is what you need to know.

IKEA is coming to Northeast Ohio

In spring 2027, IKEA will be opening at Crocker Park. This is its first location in Northeast Ohio.

Security increases for Summit County fair

After last year's parking lot shooting, you'll notice more security at the Summit County fairgrounds.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 4:30

Your forecast

The rain is over, but the wind is just getting started. Cooler and breezy Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs only in the mid-to-upper 70s.

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.