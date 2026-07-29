MORNING DIGEST: IKEA is coming to Northeast Ohio

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's July 29, and here is what you need to know.
IKEA is coming to Northeast Ohio
In spring 2027, IKEA will be opening at Crocker Park. This is its first location in Northeast Ohio.
Security increases for Summit County fair
After last year's parking lot shooting, you'll notice more security at the Summit County fairgrounds.
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Good Morning Cleveland at 4:30
Your forecast
The rain is over, but the wind is just getting started. Cooler and breezy Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs only in the mid-to-upper 70s.
Cleveland weather
Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.
Traffic impact
View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.