MORNING DIGEST: Inside Cleveland's Amazon Delivery Station for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday shoppers surge

Many online retailers are offering a lot of deals for Cyber Monday. According to the National Retail Federation, nearly 74 million people are expected to shop for Cyber Monday. News 5's Mike Holden will be live this morning from the Amazon delivery station in Cleveland with how they're preparing for this next rush.

Be cautious of fake shipping notifications

Many people have already taken advantage of the Black Friday sales. This morning, we have a warning as you wait for your package to arrive. As you're checking your delivery updates, some of those real notifications may be mixed in with fake ones. They usually come as a text or an email or even a phone call. But as Good Morning Cleveland anchor, Mike Brookbank learned, one woman even had a fake courier come to her home demanding payment for a package she never ordered.

Route 8 Ramp closure

We have a heads up for drivers in the Akron Area. Starting today, drivers heading north on Route 8 will encounter a new traffic pattern and some ramp closures. Transportation reporter Caitlin Hunt will join us live in traffic tracker with more on the closures and how to get around it.

A new settlement deal may happen between the Browns and Cleveland City Council

Today, Cleveland City Council may vote on a settlement deal with the Browns at a meeting today. We told you back in October that Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and the Browns agreed on a tentative agreement to allow the Browns to move to Brookpark. The agreement also calls for the city and the Browns to end a court fight.

