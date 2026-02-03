Morning Digest: Jaja reopens today in Ohio City after 2024 closure due to car crash

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, February 3rd, and here is what you need to know.

Jaja reopens today in Ohio City after 2024 closure due to car crash

Jaja in Cleveland's Ohio City is reopening today 15 months after a car crash caused the restaurant to abruptly close in late 2024. Jaja will debut a brand-new menu and a reimagined dining experience built around Mediterranean flavors and midwestern hospitality. But those who have been to Jaja before will notice a similar atmosphere. Guests still pass through a small lobby and dramatic elevator ride before emerging into the lush rooftop dining room. Seating is largely unchanged, and a new four-seat drink rail overlooks the West Side Market, offering one more reason to linger.

Judge blocks Trump Administration from ending protections for Haitians

A federal judge has blocked the Trump Administration from ending temporary protections that have allowed Haitians to live and work in the U.S. The so-called TPS designation was scheduled to end today. For now, Haitians will be able to remain in the U.S. as the case progresses. Governor Mike Dewine was preparing for a possible surge in federal immigration agents in Springfield, Ohio. That city has a large Haitian population and was prominently mentioned in the last presidential election.

How ODOT crews fix potholes in the cold?

The extreme cold and snow and now a little bit of a warmup this week means you'll be seeing a lot of potholes. ODOT says crews will be out across the state over the next several weeks repairing as many potholes as the weather permits. They’re currently using a temporary cold patch until a more permanent solution can be made to the roads in warmer temperatures. The ideal time for repairs is on dry days when the temperature is at least 40 degrees. So fixing these potholes in the extremely temperatures can be a huge challenge forcing crews to get creative.

How well do you know your heart?

Cleveland Clinic's annual "Love Your Heart" survey found many americans know how important heart health is to longevity. A majority of americans reported knowing at least one known risk factor for heart disease which includes high blood pressure, family history, poor diet, and physical inactivity. Doctor Ashish Sarraju with Cleveland Clinic told us these factors might seem obvious to doctors but it might not be obvious to patients.

9 out of 10 parents say Imagination Library helps prepare kids

A brand new survey out this morning is showing us exactly how much of an impact Dolly Parton's Imagination Library is helping children in Ohio. Over 18,000 families participated in the survey and more than nine in ten parents say the free book program is helping prepare thier child for kindergarten.

A vast majority of parents also say their child asks to be read to more frequently after participating in the program. Nearly 40,000 children in Ohio are currently apart of the Imagination Library. To date, more than 2.5 million books have been mailed out.

Your forecast

Slick this morning. We had a quick wave roll through with light snow showers. Accumulations have been minor, but roads are wet and potentially icy. We'll rebound today with isolated lake effect snow showers. Temps getting back very close to 30º for the first time in 11 days... The brutal cold returns tomorrow.

Traffic impact

Bath Road between Keyser Parkway and Northhampton Road in Cuyahoga Falls is closed until 6 a.m. today while crews make sewer repairs.

The southbound lanes on Dover Center Road between Langale Road and Detroit Road in Westlake is closed for a water main break.

GCRTA's Red Line rail service is experiencing delays because of the extreme cold. The line will operate on a 30 minute frequency until Monday, February 9th.

