MORNING DIGEST: Lake County residents to protest ICE partnership, Vote tonight on repurposing Lakewood school

Lake County residents to protest ICE partnership

Lake County residents are planning a protest tonight outside the sheriff’s office to oppose the county's new partnership with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which allows local deputies to enforce federal immigration laws. The rally, organized by the Lake-Geauga Fights Back Network, is scheduled from 6 to 7 p.m. outside the Lake County Sheriff’s Office in Painesville.

Crisis team on hand after student killed

Lorain City Schools will have its crisis team at Lorain Success Academy this morning to support students and staff after a student was killed over the weekend. Isaac Brocco Rivera was shot and killed Saturday night at Lakeview Park. Lorain Police say the 18-year-old was found in a car with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. The Lorain Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau is investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Lake High School updates health status of seriously injured football player

A Lake High School senior football player is recovering after he was seriously injured during a football game Friday night. The district says Justin Landes was hurt during the third quarter and rushed to Akron Children's Hospital where doctors found a laceration to his right kidney. He underwent surgery on Saturday and is now in stable condition at the hospital.

Vote tonight on repurposing elementary school in Lakewood

Tonight, Lakewood's School Board will vote on whether to turn one of the district's elementary schools into a child-care center. Earlier this month, the superintendent for Lakewood Schools recommended converting Lincoln Elementary into a before-school, after-school and summer child care center. The school board will make a final decision tonight during its meeting beginning at 7 p.m. at the Lakewood High School cafeteria.

Browns roll over Dolphins 31-6

The Cleveland Browns entered the Week 7 matchup with the Miami Dolphins with a shared 1-5 record, both teams desperate for a win. Through wind and rain, back inside Huntington Bank Field for the first time in nearly a month, the Browns did something they hadn't done in 11 straight games—score more than 20 points—and achieve something they haven't in the past three weeks‚ a win.

