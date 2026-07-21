Morning Digest: Lakewood businesses, residents frustrated by constant power outages

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, July 21, and here is what you need to know.

Lakewood businesses and residents frustrated by constant power outages

Small businesses and homeowners are frustrated with the constant power outages across the City of Lakewood. This weekend, several businesses along Madison Avenue lost power. Your Cuyahoga County reporter, Mike Holden, will be live this morning to track the impact and share how residents and business owners are coping with the ongoing issue.

Lakewood lost power, again

Cuyahoga County agency fixes mail mistake after scam concerns

A Cleveland Heights woman's instinct to pause before paying a bill she received in the mail ended up exposing a problem at a Cuyahoga County government agency — and led to a fix that benefited other clients. Kimberly Smith received a letter from the Cuyahoga County Division of Senior and Adult Services saying she owed a certain amount and would be placed on a monthly payment plan. The letter immediately raised red flags. It had no letterhead and no itemized list of individual charges. Smith, who currently receives services through the Western Reserve Council on Aging, was also unfamiliar with the agency named in the letter. Rather than pay the bill or ignore it, Smith decided to reach out for help. Smith submitted a tip through the News 5 Cleveland contact form. Working with the Cuyahoga Scam Squad, Good Morning Cleveland anchor, Mike Brookbank, confirmed the letter was legitimate — but that someone at the Division of Senior and Adult Services had simply failed to use official letterhead. After the issue was brought to the agency's attention, caseworkers notified clients that the letter was not a scam, and new, more detailed letters were sent out.

City of Solon pushes E-Bike safety laws to prevent child injuries

E-bikes have become a fun, yet dangerous hobby for children, with many kids getting injured while riding. The City of Solon is reminding parents to encourage their child to practice safety while operating their bikes. Your transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt, is will share the laws officers say children must follow to prevent injuries.

'Somebody's really got to mentor them'

Doctor explains false-positive iceburg lettuce test in Cyclospora outbreak

The Cyclospora outbreak is raising many questions and concerns. It was recently revealed that there was a false-positive test related to a sample of iceberg lettuce from a manufacturer. This morning, we will hear from a doctor to explain how a result like this is possible.

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