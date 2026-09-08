Morning Digest: Lakewood parents to protest proposed changes to Lincoln Elementary

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, September 8, and here is what you need to know.

Lakewood parents to protest proposed changes to Lincoln Elementary

Lakewood parents are demanding answers before a major vote tonight. Families will rally outside the Taft Center for Innovation at 6:15 p.m. They want the Lakewood Board of Education to delay a vote on closing Lincoln Elementary School. The district wants to turn the building into a centralized preschool. The community group Friends of Lakewood recently settled a lawsuit with the district over the plan. The group accused the board of making the decision behind closed doors. Lakewood Mayor Meghan George is also asking the board to pause the vote. She says a centralized preschool will cause traffic problems and hurt neighborhood walkability. The school board plans to vote on the plan during its 7 p.m. meeting.

Green Local Schools mourns sudden passing of beloved community member

A Wayne County school district is mourning the loss of a beloved community member . Over the weekend, Green Local Schools announced that Trude Karley died after suffering a sudden medical emergency. Today, grief counselors will be at the school for students and staff.

Cleveland traffic citations see dramatic drop over the last decade

Traffic citations are down in the city of Cleveland. According to a public records request, there were more than 15,000 citations in 2015. In just ten years, that number has dropped to a little more than 4,000 a year. Your transportation reporter Caitlin Hunt is going to share what she found from that public records request.

Canada hits U.S. with $27 billion in tariffs after talks collapse

Canada is hitting the United States with major tariffs, targeting more than $27 billion worth of U.S. imports. The move comes after both sides failed to work out a new trade agreement. Prime Minister Mark Carney said the tariffs are retaliation for the 50% tariffs President Donald Trump imposed on Canadian goods last month. Prices are expected to rise on American items coming into Canada, such as steel and dairy products. Carney has said he is in no rush to return to trade talks, saying he is focused on diversifying Canada's trade and expanding its domestic economy.

Amy Acton won't back down after Canfield Fair attack

Ohio governor candidate Amy Acton says she won't back down after armed man lunged at her at Canfield Fair. Acton marched in Cleveland's 54th annual Labor Day Parade one day after an armed man lunged at her during a campaign stop at the Canfield Fair. Security was tight as hundreds of people lined the streets for the parade. Acton stopped to help with a medical emergency along the route. Acton told the crowd the scare will not stop her campaign. Her Republican opponent, Vivek Ramaswamy, also spoke out, saying he is grateful Acton is safe and that political violence has no place in Ohio or America. Legislation has been introduced to address the increase in these kinds of crimes. The bipartisan bill prohibits politically motivated crimes — which is not currently law — and adds a person's political affiliation to the list of protected classes.

Boo at the Zoo returns with new VIP experience

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is bringing back its popular Halloween event, Boo at the Zoo, running Thursday through Sunday evenings from Oct. 1 through Oct. 25. Families can dress up in costumes and enjoy trick-or-treating throughout the zoo. The event also features a dance party, train rides, and a hay maze. This year, the zoo introduces a new VIP tent with food and games. The zoo will also host a Halloween 5K race on Saturday, Oct. 24. Discounted tickets are available in advance online.

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Your forecast

Heating up today with tons of sun. We'll get in on more clouds later today but no rain until Wednesday afternoon. 80s today, almost 90 tomorrow!

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Traffic impact

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