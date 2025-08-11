MORNING DIGEST: Lakewood residents can voice their concerns on power outages

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Monday, August 11, and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

Lakewood power outages

After months of power outages, First Energy is coming to Lakewood to speak with residents. A town hall will be held at 5:30 p.m. at Lakewood Civic Auditorium

Lorain County schools prepare for potential budget cuts

Elyria Schools warns of ‘devastating’ cuts if lawmakers override Gov. Mike DeWine’s state budget vetoes.

Your forecast

Cleveland weather

Traffic impacts

Work is scheduled to begin along Interstate 90 between Hilliard Blvd. and West Blvd. today. It's a part of a rehab project that will be completed in Fall 2028. Expect lane restrictions and shifts throughout the project.

The right lane on I-271 northbound just beyond Cedar Ave./Brainard Rd. will be closed for noise wall repairs.

Cleveland Water repair project begins in Brooklyn today. Work will begin on Ridge Road between Memphis Road to Biddulph on the northside. The project will take a break in the winter and finish in Fall of next year.

