Morning Digest: Leaders preparing for possible ICE agents in Ohio this week

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's DATE, and here is what you need to know.

Leaders preparing for possible ICE agents in Ohio this week

This is something we're watching closely this week. Ohio governor Mike Dewine says he's preparing for a surge of ICE officers in Springfield, Ohio. The federal government is set to end their temporary protected status tomorrow. That means tens of thousands of Haitians who have sought refuge in Springfield could lose their jobs, be forced to leave, or become undocumented. City and state leaders are pushing for transparency and clear communication from federal agencies. They warn deportations could put people in danger and disrupt the local economy. Governor Dewine said last week if tensions escalate, he's prepared to deploy additional law enforcement resources to support the Springfield community. Dewine says the Ohio State Highway Patrol has been mobilized to back up the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield police division. He expects to get a 24 to 48-hour notice of ICE operations.

Neighborhood divided over W. 25th St. bus rapid transit project

The removal of parking spots along Cleveland's West 25th Street is dividing businesses and people who use public transit. It comes as the Greater Cleveland RTA is planning to install two bus lanes in their place. This morning, News 5’s Caitlin Hunt is following through on the latest developments and why some businesses are now taking drastic measures.

New $45 TSA fee is now in effect for some travelers without REAL ID

Time to pay up if you fly without a REAL ID or an accepted alternative. Starting this month, travelers lacking REAL ID-compliant identification must pay a new $45 fee to have their identity verified through the Transportation Security Administration's new ConfirmID program.

Parma resolution against FirstEnergy request

Another Northeast Ohio community is pushing back as FirstEnergy asks state regulators to allow its customers to experience longer and more frequent power outages. A resolution objecting to that request is on the agenda at tonight's Parma City Council meeting. Lawmakers are urging the public utilities commission to deny FirstEnergy's requests. Sean Brennan represents the Parma area. He called the request unacceptable and absurd. Brennan says longer outages put people in danger -- like those on a fixed income, or with health issues. FirstEnergy is citing recent severe weather saying its complicating matters. It has a plan to invest more than $3billion dollars over the next few years to improve infrastructure. Cleveland, Lakewood, Bay Village and Barberton are among a handful of other cities that are opposed to FirstEnergy's request.

Artificial Intelligence security vulnerability uncovered

Artificial intelligence has many benefits, but the technology can also lead to security risks. Tech company 'Appomni' found a flaw in the 'Servicenow' platform that could be used to create a malicious artificial intelligence agent. The flaw, dubbed 'bodysnatcher,' makes it possible for cybercriminals to impersonate any 'ServiceNow' user. Aaron Costello with 'Appomni' tells Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank the security issue has been fixed, but he warns more vulnerabilities will be discovered as AI technology advances.

One of Cleveland's oldest Black-owned businesses has been in the family for three generations

What better way to mark the start of Black History Month than with a family that has its own rich history here in Cleveland? The Cloud family told News 5 that Cloud Florist on Cedar Avenue is one of the oldest Black-owned businesses in Cleveland. News 5 photojournalist Dave Colabine spent time inside the flower shop, a third-generation family business, that has been putting together arrangements for every occasion for more than a century.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 4:30

Your forecast

Rebounding back into the 20s after a FRIGID start. Single-digit temps, below zero wind chills. We've been clear & calm all night, but clouds and snow are on the way. Plan on a few light snow showers late morning into the afternoon. Accumulations should stay under 1" for most. Roads will still get slick, though!

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.