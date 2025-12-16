MORNING DIGEST: Councilman requests update from mayor on Garden Valley apartment explosion investigation

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, Dec 16, and here is what you need to know.

Councilman requests update from mayor on Garden Valley apartment explosion investigation

Cleveland City Councilman Richard Starr just wrote a letter to Mayor Justin Bibb requesting an update on the Garden Valley apartment explosion on June 23. The letter states that no investigative report has been made available, and his office has not received any updates to inform the residents who were impacted. News 5's Maya Lockett will have more on what Starr would like done and a response from the city.

Car and train collide overnight in Canton.

We are working to learn more on an overnight crash between a car and a Norfolk Southern train in Canton. So far, no word on injuries. But we do know the car has been towed from the tracks.

News conference today on recent violence at RTA stations

Today, a national humanitarian group is holding a news conference after a couple of homicides at RTA stations over the last week. The mother of a teenager who was killed outside the Superior RTA station last week spoke to News 5 about her son's death. 17-year-old Jamir Peak was stabbed to death. Peak's mother believes her son was trying to break up a fight between teenage girls. Three days later, 27-year-old Benjamin McComas was shot and killed while riding the rapid near the Puritas station. The suspect in the shooting has not yet been charged. Today's press conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

Riverside Local Schools superintendent faces possible termination after board cites performance concerns

The superintendent of Riverside Local Schools in Lake County could be losing his job. The school board is continuing the termination process for superintendent Christopher Rateno. According to the board president, his performance has been unsatisfactory. The board is expected to set a termination hearing for next month and name an interim superintendent.

Two pediatricians sue University Hospitals alleging defamation and wrongful termination

Two former UH pediatricians are suing the hospital system for firing them. News 5 Kaylee Olivas first reported on the doctors back in July, after they lost their jobs. Now six months later, a new lawsuit alleges defamation and wrongful termination. We reached out to UH for a statement on the lawsuit and have yet to hear back.

Largest Northeast Ohio blood drive kicks off today in Cuyahoga Falls as holiday donations slow

Today, the largest blood drive in Northeast Ohio kicks off later this morning in Cuyahoga Falls. This time of year can always be challenging for the blood drive since people are busy with the hustle and bustle of the holidays. So people who usually donate may have stopped for now. News 5's Mike Holden will be live from the Sheraton Suites to tell us how you can help save a life.

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

