Morning Digest: Little Italy weighs tax assessment to keep extra police patrols

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, June 4th, and here is what you need to know.

Little Italy weighs tax assessment to keep extra police patrols

Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood is at a crossroads over how to fund supplemental police services after its current arrangement with the University Circle Police Department expires at the end of the year. Community leaders are proposing a Special Improvement District, or SID, that would require property owners to pay an added annual assessment to fund continued patrols from University Circle PD, along with street cleaning and snow removal. Community leaders are currently gathering petitions and building support for the proposal. If approved, the new funding model would take effect in 2027. But not everyone supports it. Some residents say the added cost would be a burden, particularly for those on fixed incomes. If the plan does not move forward, Cleveland Police's Third District would become the primary agency handling patrol responsibilities in the area.

Parma police warn scammers are using Uber drivers to collect cash

Scammers are now using unsuspecting Uber courier drivers to pick up cash payments from victims, according to the Parma Police Department. Scott Traxler, the public information officer at the Parma Police Department, told Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank scammers are essentially removing themselves from the money transfer part of the crime by using the drivers as unwitting intermediaries. But the scheme does not always end in a payday for the scammers. Traxler said the suspects taken into custody are part of a network of scammers that operate in the tri-state region — Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for new recruits

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is actively recruiting new troopers, and the job involves far more than writing speeding tickets. Your traffic reporter Caitlin Hunt got to ride along with Sgt. Jeremy Kindler, a 20-year veteran with the agency. He said the role is rooted in community service — helping drivers with flat tires, responding to crashes, assisting people experiencing medical emergencies on the road, and maintaining a visible presence to keep traffic moving safely. Beyond traffic enforcement, Kindler said the patrol offers career paths in aviation, investigation, inspection, and other areas. He said the agency is looking for people driven by a desire to give back. The Ohio State Highway Patrol currently has around 1,300 troopers. Prospective recruits can visit the Ohio State Highway Patrol website to chat with a live recruiter and fill out an application.

Akron Zoo breaking ground on $21 million expansion to Pride of Africa

The Akron Zoo is breaking ground today on its largest expansion to date, a $21 million project that will grow the "Pride of Africa" section by about 16 acres. Plans for the expansion include a new family ride, pavilion space, and food and merchandise areas. The zoo also plans to bring in storks, ostriches, wildebeests, and giraffes. Construction is expected to take several years to complete. In the meantime, the zoo also recently renovated the "Legends of the Wild" area, which is open now.

Parma's Rib N Rock festival kicks off today

The city of Parma is marking its bicentennial this year, and the annual Rib N Rock festival is continuing the celebration. The festival kicks off at 4 p.m. today at the Shoppes at Parma, behind Dick's Sporting Goods, and runs through Sunday. Seven rib vendors will compete all weekend for best ribs, best brisket and best sauce. The event also features other food and drink options, kids' activities and live music, including local polka bands. Tickets are available for purchase online, or admission is $7 at the gate.

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