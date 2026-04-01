Morning Digest: Live team coverage on storm damage across Northeast Ohio

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's April 1, and here is what you need to know.

Live team coverage on storm damage across Northeast Ohio

We have team coverage this morning on the storm damage across Northeast Ohio. Meteorologist Trent Magill is live in North Ridgeville, where a massive tree came down in front of a home on Center Ridge Road near Route 83. Our Mike Holden is live in Amherst, where a tree crashed into a home. Our Tessa DiTirro is live in Apple Creek in Wayne County, where the area is dealing with extensive storm damage.

Thousands waking up without power in Northeast Ohio

Many families are waking up in the dark this morning. According to First Energy’s outage map, more than 38,000 customers are without power right now. Right now, more than 18,000 of those outages are in Cuyahoga County, and more than 8,000 are without power in Lake County.

As Artemis heads toward the moon, NASA Glenn employees soak in the vital role they played getting there

The launch window is about to open for NASA's Artemis II, a crewed mission that is slated to send astronauts around the moon and back to Earth over 10 days. The two-hour window for liftoff is set for 6:24 p.m. on Wednesday. It is the first time a crewed mission has traveled to the moon in 50 years, since Apollo 17 in 1972. The mission will travel farther into space than humans have ever done before. Employees at the NASA Glenn Research Center in Northeast Ohio have spent years preparing for the launch. For Rob Ahlman and Katie Oriti, that meant preparing and testing the Orion capsule, which will house the astronauts.

Stark County Sheriff’s deputies ramp up distracted driving enforcement

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office will increase its traffic-safety enforcement hours April 1-30 during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Distracted Driving Month. The NHTSA calls on drivers to take a proactive role in road safety by following and spreading this message: Eyes Forward. Don’t Drive Distracted.

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