MORNING DIGEST: Local businesses thriving at Market 42 in Brunswick

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Tuesday, October 7th and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

Local businesses thriving at Market 42 in Brunswick

Brunswick's once highly anticipated Market 42 is now celebrating more than 4 months of business.

News 5's Mike Holden returned to the new market space to see how things are going so far and what the future holds.

Ohio Rail Plan moves forward

For the first time in 6 years, Ohio's Rail Development Commission has voted to approve a plan that lays out what the state's future could look like on the tracks.

This new plan places a heavy emphasis on freight over passengers. It lists more than 100 freight-related projects. Supporters say this will help Ohio Businesses move goods while keeping trucks off state highways. There are also two passenger routes being discussed by the state rail commission: a Cleveland–Columbus–Dayton–Cincinnati line and a Cleveland–Toledo–Detroit connection. Both are still in the early stages of federal study.

Prime Day Scams

Amazon's Prime big deal days are back. The online retailer is offering discounts on thousands of products today and tomorrow.

But before you buy, you need to be extra careful to make sure you're not being scammed. Tony Sabaj from cyberSecurity company Check Point tells News 5 Anchor Mike Brookbank hackers are creating fake Amazon websites with bogus deals to trick shoppers into giving out their personal and financial information.

Fewer holiday sales?

If some early retail forecasting holds true, shoppers will see fewer sales this holiday shopping season due to tighter margins and lower inventory. We look at how to take advantage of the sales you do see.

Cleveland Clinic Children’s Ranks Among the Nation’s Best Children’s Hospitals

U.S. News and World Report just released its latest rankings and Cleveland Clinic was recognized in 11 specialties including neurology, lung surgery, diabetes and pediatric behavior health. The clinic also ranked as the best in cardiology and heart surgery, gastroenterology and cancer for the 17th straight year.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Today As It Happened

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.