Morning Digest: Local police departments use AI technology to catch speeders

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, April 2, and here is what you need to know.

Local police departments start using AI technology to catch speeders

Speeding complaints are the number one call the Fairview Park Police Department receives. The Fairview Park Police Department investigates every call, but that takes time. Time the department doesn't always have. That's why the Fairview Park Police Department is now one of several Northeast Ohio police departments investing in Urban SDK technology to track down speeding cars. Using data gathered from cell phones, GPS systems and car insurance trackers, the department can hone in on each of the over 100 streets it patrols to determine whether and when speeding is occurring. Then, a patrol officer can be placed at the right spot and at the right time. It should be noted that all information transmitted through the Urban SDK is anonymous. License plates and other car identifiers cannot be seen through the system. With Fairview Park's growing success with the program since the fall, other police departments have followed suit.

Local police departments start using AI technology for neighborhood speeding

Car break-ins pop up again in Ohio City

More car break-ins were reported again, Monday night and into early Tuesday morning in Ohio City. Police confirmed at least three incidents, but our News 5 cameras witnessed at least 10 cars broken into on Clinton Avenue between West 29th and West 45th streets. Your Cuyahoga County Reporter, Mike Holden, talked with residents who say this is a recurring problem.

Ohio City residents furious over repeat, constant car break-ins

Storms lead to flooding in Willoughby Hills

Those heavy storms moving through Northeast Ohio brought widespread flooding to parts of Willoughby Hills, keeping emergency crews busy. Willoughby Hills fire officials report that more than 2.36 inches of rain fell in a short period, leading to dozens of flooded basements and some power outages.

Floodwaters surge, then recede in Willoughby Hills

Disaster relief non-profit hit by storms

Tuesday's storms caused lots of damage to homes and businesses, including one local organization that usually helps others during severe weather. Nehemiah's Network helps provide supplies to areas affected by disaster. They've responded to everything from hurricanes to the War in Ukraine. Tuesday's storms caused heavy damage to their supply warehouse in Cleveland, including ripping off part of their roof. The good news is that there was no damage to any of the supplies that are getting ready to be shipped out. The pastor says they're now working with the insurance company and contractors to get the repairs done.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Scripps News On The Scene

Your forecast

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

The right two lanes on U.S. 224 eastbound at George Washington Boulevard are closed due to debris in the roadway.

U.S. 20 between Waterford Lane and Mill Moor Drive in Mentor is closed for debris in the roadway.

In Sandusky, Cedar Point Drive at Cleveland Road is now closed while crews continue to convert the intersection into a roundabout. The intersection will be closed until May 2. The detour is Sycamore Line to Fifth Street.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.