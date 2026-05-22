Morning Digest: Long-term future of North Canton pool uncertain amid rising costs

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, May 22, and here is what you need to know.

North Canton's Dogwood Pool opening for summer, but long-term future uncertain amid rising costs

North Canton's Dogwood Pool is set to open this Memorial Day weekend, but city leaders warn that rising maintenance costs could threaten the facility's long-term future. The pool has been a summertime staple in North Canton since 1971. The main pool and a splash pad for younger children will be open this weekend, weather permitting. Since 2016, repairs to the pool liner have been ongoing, raising concerns about long-term maintenance costs for taxpayers. City officials note that Dogwood is one of the few city pools still operating in the area, as many cities have moved away from public pools due to the cost of operating them. The city says the goal is to keep Dogwood open, but unexpected repairs could make the future uncertain. For now, families can plan on a full summer season at the pool.

Parma Heights' new $16 million library is officially open

The new Parma Heights Branch Library is officially open. The 22,000-square-foot facility off Pearl Road replaces the previous branch, which sat just across the parking lot and suffered from bad windows, roof leaks and HVAC issues. The old building is set to be demolished before summer. The $16 million project was funded through the library system and took four years to complete. The new branch is located at Greenbriar Commons, where an old ice rink once stood, with connector trails to the Metroparks behind it. Parma Heights Mayor Marie Gallo said the move was essential and fiscally responsible. Gallo said the old building was not a historical structure and that needed improvements would have cost well over $1 million. Not everyone agreed. Parma Heights resident Emery Pinter had argued the 60-plus-year-old structure was a piece of architectural history worth preserving.

Ohio launches free ride credits to combat impaired driving this Memorial Day weekend

Some Northeast Ohio drivers can claim up to $15 in Uber or Lyft credits this Memorial Day weekend through a new initiative aimed at reducing impaired driving. The Ohio Traffic Safety Office launched Project Plan Ahead today, offering ride credits to eligible drivers through Tuesday, May 26. Credits are available starting today at 5 p.m. and can be redeemed until 3 a.m. on May 26. According to the Traffic Safety Office, 54% of all motor vehicle deaths in Ohio are caused by impaired driving. There were 13 deadly Memorial Day weekend crashes across Ohio last year, and in 2025 alone, there were over 10,000 impaired driving crashes statewide. Cuyahoga County and Summit County are among the seven participating counties. Rides must start or have a destination within one of those counties to qualify. Drivers are responsible for any costs beyond the $15 credit.

Cavaliers fall to Knicks in Game 2

The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the New York Knicks 109-93 in Game 2 on Thursday, falling behind 2-0 in the series. Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points in the loss. James Harden added 18 points for Cleveland. The team struggled with shooting, missing 10 free throws. The Cavaliers will host the Knicks in Game 3 at Rocket Arena on Saturday.

Where to find the best Memorial Day weekend deals this year?

Memorial Day weekend brings some of the best shopping deals of the year, with discounts on everything from appliances and mattresses to power tools and patio furniture. According to data-gathering company Decodo, Memorial Day shoppers will likely find the best discounts on patio furniture and outdoor goods, with average discounts of 34%. That is followed by apparel at 32% off, mattresses at 30% off and major appliances at 22% off.

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Traffic impact

The Pettibone Road in Bainbridge Township is now closed for bridge repairs. The Geauga County Engineer's Office is replacing the bridge over the Aurora Branch of the Chagrin River. Crews have closed Pettibone Road between State Route 306 and Geauga Lake Road until October.

On Tuesday, ODOT will close the Warren Road ramp to I-90 eastbound until July. Drivers will need to continue on South Marginal Drive and use the West 140th Street entrance ramp to I-90.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.