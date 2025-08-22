MORNING DIGEST: Lorain community still healing one month after officer killed in ambush

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday, August 22nd and here is what you need to know.

Today on GMC

How Lorain is healing one month after officer killed in ambush

News 5 anchor Tiffany Tarpley is checking back in on the Lorain Community one month after three Lorain police officers were ambushed. Officer Phillip Wagner was shot and killed in the line of duty, while Officers Peter Gayle and Brent Payne were injured. At Lorain's Urban Inspiration Station Power 89.1 FM WNZN, Program Manager Sherry Holt said the community was devastated by the attack. "We were getting calls and people were just saying how they were praying about what was happening,” she said. "I just couldn't believe that something like that could ever happen here in Lorain." Holt said this incident has changed the community forever.

Coffee prices spiking

Like so many products we’re buying these days, getting that morning cup of coffee is costing more. News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank stopped by Ready Set! Coffee Roasters in Gordon Square and spoke with co-owner Chris Allen. He says tariffs on beans from the 10 regions he buys from are behind the anticipated spike.

School bus driver shortage

Years into the bus driver shortage, some Northeast Ohio school districts continue to feel the effects of it. Independence Local Schools is one of them. Superintendent Kelli Cogan said the district limped by last year. "There were many times when we had to double up on routes," she said. "There were times when I had to call and say we were going to be late arriving or late picking up." At the end of last school year, two drivers retired and left the district with more routes than there were drivers. It led the district to cut high school students from its routes.

Brook Park OKs rezoning for proposed Browns stadium site, as debate over airspace continues

Brook Park City Council voted late Thursday to rezone the proposed site for a new Cleveland Browns stadium, making way for the project despite unresolved questions about whether the building will be a hazard to passing planes. Council members approved the land-use change in a 6-to-1 vote as Haslam Sports Group executives and roughly a dozen community members looked on. The vote opens up a 176-acre industrial site for mixed-use redevelopment, with apartments, hotels, retail and offices planned around a new, enclosed Huntington Bank Field.

Norton cancels football game today due to illness

A viral disease has kept Norton from traveling to Northwest for their Week 1 high school football game today. Norton athletic director Travis Dobbins says that hand, foot, and mouth disease will keep the team from opening the season today. News 5’s Mike Holden talked with Summit County Public Health to get more information on the disease, symptoms and why it’s so contagious.

Rip Current Safety

News 5 meteorologist Trent Magill is live along Lake Erie this morning to talk about rip current safety heading into another summer weekend. We talked with Bob Pratt, the Executive Director of Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. He wants to remind people that you don't need to fight against the current. Pratt says fighting against the current is what's going to tire you out and cause more problems.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 4:30

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.