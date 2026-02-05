Morning Digest: Lorain County Sheriff’s Office cruisers set to be repossessed next week

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, February 5th, and here is what you need to know.

Lorain County Sheriff’s Office cruisers could be repossessed next week

We are following some breaking news. The Lorain County Deputies Association putting out a warning on Facebook. They say dozens of sheriff deputies' police cruisers are set to be repossessed on Monday. In a post on Facebook, they say the Lorain County Commissioners have defaulted on their car loans with Enterprise Fleet Management. They go on to say that the Lorain County Commissioners have failed to pay $57,000 in lease payments to Enterprise as part of the contract and that means 41 of their police cruisers are set to be repossessed on Monday.

MetroHealth and Project NICU launch respite room

A Cleveland area non-profit is working to help families find comfort in their most challenging moments. Project NICU is dedicated to providing financial and emotional support for those with children in the NICU. And now—the organization is taking it a step further... sponsoring and opening its first-ever Respite Room. It's all thanks to a blossoming partnership with MetroHealth.

Chicken wings are cheaper, but other Super Bowl snacks cost more this year

Football fans will pay a bit more for their Super Bowl snacks this year. The cost of hosting 10 people is up to $140, compared to $138 in 2025, according to Wells Fargo's Agri-Food Institute. Shrimp trays increased more than 8% from last year. Dips like salsa and French onion are also costing more due to rising labor costs. Americans are expected to eat nearly 1.5 billion chicken wings during the Super Bowl — about 10 million more than last year — according to the National Chicken Council. Despite the demand, fresh chicken wings are cheaper this year, down about 3% from 2025. The drop is due to lower feed costs for poultry producers.

Northeast Ohio connections to this year’s Super Bowl

Three Northeast Ohio natives are heading to the Super Bowl this weekend. Seahawks tight end AJ Barner, safety Coby Bryant and Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel will battle for the championship. Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel was a standout three-sport athlete during his years at Walsh Jesuit. Known for his humility and leadership, Vrabel is the son of educators and brought that same work ethic to the NFL first as a player and now as a head coach. And Coach Vrabel never forgets where it all started. He returned to the Walsh versus St. Ignatius game in 2024 where he Encouraged players in the locker room and on the sidelines. Aurora head coach Bob Mihalik remembers AJ Barner starting high school undersized but determined. Mihalik says he keeps in touch with his former player who told him "he's ready to finish the job!" on Sunday. And Seahawks safety Coby Bryant is a Cleveland native who got his start by playing for Glenville High School.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Today As It Happened

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.