Morning Digest: Lorain marks one year since Officer Philip Wagner was killed

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, July 23rd, and here is what you need to know.

Lorain marks one year since Officer Philip Wagner was killed

Digital billboards along I-90 in Sheffield Village are honoring Lorain Police Officer Philip Wagner on the one-year anniversary of his death. Wagner, badge 4178, was ambushed while eating lunch with another officer on July 23, 2025. A gunman opened fire, and a standoff and additional gunfire followed. Wagner, Officer Peter Gale and responding Officer Brent Payne were all shot. Wagner died from his injuries the following day at age 35. Blue and black ribbons have appeared across Lorain all week as a sign of community support. Tributes are expected to continue through the remainder of the week. The Lorain Police Department posted a tribute to Wagner online, reading in part: "Service isn't measured only by years worn on a uniform.... It's measured by the lives touched, the trust earned, and the example left behind." Since Wagner's death, his co-workers created the Philip Wagner Foundation. His name has been added to memorials and signage across the area.

Summit County cyclospora cases triple in a week

Summit County is seeing a sharp spike in cyclospora cases, with the number of infections tripling in a single week. The Summit County Department of Public Health is now investigating 235 cases potentially linked to the outbreak. Health officials say one food continues to emerge as a common thread before the investigation is even finished. The investigation is lengthy. Those who may be affected are asked to fill out a 12-page questionnaire detailing everything they ate over the last two weeks.

Cyclospora scams targeting consumers with fake refunds, detox kits

Scammers often get their ideas from what's making news — and the cyclospora outbreak is no exception. Experts warn that scammers frequently exploit major health scares and food recalls, and consumers should be on alert for several specific schemes already circulating. Those include fake FDA or grocery store recall refund texts claiming you purchased contaminated produce and are owed a refund, fake class action settlement websites claiming people qualify for compensation, and gift cards offered by scammers posing as retailers issuing "apologies" for selling recalled products.

Elyria City Schools changing student busing eligibility

Some families in Elyria will have to find a new way to get their kids to school this year. The Elyria City School District is cutting bus service for students who live within 2 miles of their school. Letters are going out in the mail now to notify families about the change. In the past, the district provided rides for students living more than 1.25 miles away. But because of mounting financial pressures and state funding challenges, the district is returning to Ohio's minimum transportation requirement — a 2-mile radius. The transportation cuts are part of a $9 million reduction plan approved earlier this year.

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