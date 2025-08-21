MORNING DIGEST: Man accused of rummaging through Westlake senior center belongings

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday, August 21 and here is what you need to know.

High-speed chase by Downtown safety patrol increases concerns about deputy

Our News 5 investigators have uncovered shocking new video of Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Deputy Isen Vajusi pointing a rifle out the window at times during a 100 mph chase of a stolen car. Once the fleeing car crashed and flipped into a telephone pole, Vajusi jumped out, pointed his rifle at one suspect and shouted numerous vulgarities. “We don’t want to kill people,” Vajusi yelled, according to a review of the footage by The Marshall Project - Cleveland and News 5 Cleveland.

Man accused of rummaging through Westlake senior center belongings

A man is facing a burglary charge after police say he was caught on video inside a Westlake senior living center, rummaging through a resident’s belongings. When officers arrived on scene, they detained the man for questioning, but he denied doing anything wrong and claimed he was visiting his grandmother, Juanita. But when an officer asked for her last name on body camera video, he said he didn’t know it.

Retiree helping beautify his neighborhood of Garfield Heights with flowers

Northeast Ohio is known for its Natural Beauty. From Lake Erie through the Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Mother Nature puts on a year-round show, especially in the summer. A local retiree is now adding to that canvas of colors by transforming his neighborhood in Garfield Heights with flowers.

Pam’s budget-friendly pot pie

For more than a decade, Giant Eagle chef Pam Goodman has been showing families how to save money and time in the kitchen. Inspired by her mother and now sharing the same passion with her own children and grandchildren, Goodman says cooking is about more than food; it’s about memories. One of her go-to recipes is what she calls Pam’s Penny-Pinching Pot Pie. The dish costs less than $3 a person and uses simple, affordable ingredients: chicken, cream of potato and celery soups, milk, frozen vegetables, and canned biscuits. Goodman says the recipe is quick, easy, and filling, serving six people generously or stretching into two family meals. At about $16 total, she notes, it’s proof that a comforting homemade dinner doesn’t have to break the budget.

Your forecast

Grab the jackets again today, clouds, north winds, and stray showers are all teaming up to keep temps on the cool side. We're only hitting 71 degrees this afternoon in Cleveland, middle 70s in Akron and south. Sun returns tomorrow, so we can shed the sleeves!

Traffic impacts

Work continues on SR 176 between Spring Road and I-480. Lane restrictions will be in the area until 2 p.m. Crews will return to the area at 9 p.m. and continue work there through 2 p.m. Friday.

SR 176 south to I-480 west will be closed tonight between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Friday for pavement work.

I-480 west to SR 176 north will have lane restrictions beginning at 9 p.m. until Friday at 5 a.m. for surface grinding.

Work continues on Walter Road and Center Ridge roads in Westlake. Southbound lanes on Walter Road are closed at Center Ridge Road. Northbound lanes on Walter Road will have no left turn onto Center Ridge Road.

