Morning Digest: Man detained for questioning in Nancy Guthrie search has been released

Man detained for questioning in Nancy Guthrie search has been released

A person detained for questioning in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today Show" host Savannah Guthrie has been released. Our Scripps sister station KNXV talked with the man detained south of Tucson during a traffic stop in the small town of Rio Rico, not far from the Mexico border. In the exclusive interview, the man, who identified himself as "Carlos," says he was held at the scene of the initial traffic stop for hours. All of this comes after the FBI released chilling surveillance video of a person outside Guthrie's front door just before she was taken from her home. The subject appearing in the doorway, slowly walking toward the front door - his face covered by a ski mask. Authorities say, he was armed with a gun in his waistband. The man also used some brush to try to cover the camera.

Northeast Ohio communities brace for potential ice jam floods

As the temperatures continue to shift, cities across Northeast Ohio are now preparing for the potential threat of ICE JAMS followed by flooding. They have to monitor the river and its levels 24/7 in Vermilion. There is so much ice so many homes and businesses nearby. While they deal with this each winter in Vermilion—officials say they cannot let their guard down

Second Lyft driver shot and killed in Cleveland in 27 hours

Another Lyft driver has been shot and killed in Cleveland. Just hours after telling News 5 there was no reason for heightened concern for ride-share drivers, Cleveland police announced that a second driver was killed early Tuesday morning. Cleveland police there's not enough information right now to say whether these two shootings are connected or not. Regardless though – it has local rideshare drivers on edge.

Rezoning denied for "megasite" in New Russia Township

The New Russia Township Zoning Commission voted to recommend denying the proposed rezoning of more than 600 acres to land to allow for development of the so-called "mega site" near the Lorain County Airport. The commission is appointed. The final decision rests with the elected township board of trustees. A crowd of hundreds in The Lodge of New Russia Township erupted in cheers when Kudlo made a motion recommending the rezoning application be denied. The vote came at the end of a public hearing lasting nearly three hours.

James Harden beard giveaway at tonight's Cavs game

The Cleveland Cavaliers are finally back home tonight from their five game road trip. The team and fans are set to welcome their newest player to Cleveland in style!! All fans at tonight's game will get their very own "James Harden beard" to honor his home debut!

Tip off between the Cavs and Wizards is at 7 p.m.

