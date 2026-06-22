MORNING DIGEST: Man in critical condition after being shot in head inside car on Lenacrave Avenue

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, June 22 , and here is what you need to know.

Man in critical condition after being shot in the head inside car on Lenacrave Avenue

A man is in the hospital after being shot in the head inside a car on Lenacrave Avenue between East 121st Street and East 123rd Street. Police say they received the call around 1:15 p.m. Sunday. Cleveland EMS says they transported a 50-year-old male to University Hospital in critical condition.

Mother to be arraigned today in connection with deadly alliance teen shooting

Today, a mother will be arraigned in court in connection to a deadly teen shooting in Alliance. She is charged with tampering with evidence, and her 14-year-old son is charged with involuntary manslaughter. According to police, he shot a 15-year-old girl in Alliance on Friday. Investigators say the teenager used his mother's gun. Court records show the boy removed the weapon from the scene, and he told his mother the shooting was a suicide. Police say the woman brought the gun back, but she never told officers she returned the weapon. Her arraignment is set for 2:30 p.m.

Summer construction brings orange barrels to Cleveland's gateway district

When the summer season starts, that's usually when more orange barrels start popping up in northeast Ohio. Today, you will see them in Cleveland's gateway district. That includes Rocket Arena, Progressive Field and Tower City. Transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt will be live this morning to share what drivers, cyclists and pedestrians can expect from this project.

Supporters propose one-year plan to save school sports after levy fails

It's been almost seven weeks since voters in Streetsboro rejected a school levy that forced cuts to middle school and JV high school spots. Now, a group of supporters is asking the school board to buy them for one year. This morning, John Kosich will be live to share more details about this one year plan.

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