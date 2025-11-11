MORNING DIGEST: Man killed in house fire on Cleveland's west side

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, November 11th, and here is what you need to know.

Man killed in house fire on Cleveland's west side

We are following breaking news from overnight. One man is dead and another woman was taken to the hospital after a house fire. Cleveland fire told us the fire started just before midnight at a home on West 59th St. and Denison Ave. An adult son was taken to Metrohealth Medical Center where he died from his injuries. An elderly woman was also taken to Metro in staple condition. Cleveland fire told us the home did not have working smoke detectors. It's the 15th fire death this year which is the most since 2006.

Senate passes government funding bill

The Senate has approved a compromise that would end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, breaking a weeks-long stalemate that has disrupted food benefits for millions, left hundreds of thousands of federal workers unpaid and snarled air traffic. The 60-40 vote passed with the support of nearly all of the chamber's Republicans and eight Democrats, who unsuccessfully sought to tie government funding to health subsidies that are due to expire at the end of the year. While the agreement sets up a December vote on those health subsidies, which benefit 24-million Americans, it does not guarantee they will continue. The deal would restore funding for federal agencies that lawmakers allowed to expire on October 1 and would stall President Trump's campaign to downsize the federal workforce, preventing any layoffs until January 30th. It next heads to the Republican-controlled House of Representatives who could vote on it as soon as today.

Ohio says it is distributing partial Snap benefits beginning tomorrow

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services announced that partial Snap benefits will be distributed as early as tomorrow. Anyone who has not received their November benefits and those who were approved for but not paid benefits in October will begin receiving them. According to ODJFS, SNAP recipients will receive less than 65% of their full benefits while the legal battle and shutdown continue.

Veterans Day free meals and deals

If you are a veteran, active-military member or part of a military family, there are lots of deals and freebies for you today. Case Western Reserve University is hosting a dental clinic with reduced prices for Veterans. Bob Evans is honoring vets with a free Veterans-Day meal. Just show proof of service to the free meal. Veterans and military personnel can get a free half turkey sub a free drink at any Sheetz and at locations with a car wash, you can get a $9 wash for free.McDonalds is offering a complimentary Breakfast Combo Meal or Lunch/Dinner Combo Meal to Veterans. Starbucks is offering a free 12 fl oz. brewed coffee (hot or iced)* to Veterans, military service members and military spouses at participating U.S. Starbucks stores.

The cost of changing food dyes

The push to remove artificial food dyes from products is gaining momentum across the country as the MAHA agenda has sparked new conversations about what’s in our food. This morning, we look at the economic impact of how dye changes affect food prices and consumer preferences.

