Morning Digest: Man killed in violent crash in construction zone on I-90

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, April 14th, and here is what you need to know.

Man killed in violent crash in construction zone on I-90

Cleveland EMS confirms a 35-year-old man was killed after he crashed his Corvette on I-90 WB near West 117th St.Video from our overnight news tracker shows the car torn to pieces. All lanes on I-90 WB at West 117th St are currently shut down. A Cleveland fire truck was also hit by another car while blocking the crash site. No firefighters were injured.

CMSD’s board of education to vote on staff layoffs tonight

About 300 Cleveland educators could lose their jobs soon too. The board of education is set to vote on cuts tonight, after sending out layoff notices last week. They're part of CMSD's plan to erase a $150-million deficit. On top of hundreds of teachers losing their jobs, the plan would see 18 school buildings close, through the merging of 13 high schools and 16 elementary schools. Although CMSD calls it the "Building Brighter Futures" plan, CEO Doctor Warren Morgan acknowledged yesterday the darkness of the current situation. Tonight's meeting is at 6:30 p.m., at the East Professional Center on East 79th Street.

Experts warn kids being groomed to hack

The FBI has a warning about a growing concern in the digital underground: youth cybercrime. The FBI says in the United States, the average age for all crime arrests is 37, but when it comes to cybercrime, that age plummets to 19. Authorities say in today's age, hacking and gaming go hand in hand, which is why criminal networks target teens to do their dirty work.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announces class of 2026 inductees

The results are in. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees for 2026 were revealed on Monday night during American Idol.

Here are this year's inductees:



Phil Collins

Billy Idol

Iron Maiden

Joy Division/New Order

Oasis

Sade

Luther Vandross

Wu-Tang Clan

Celia Cruz

Fela Kuti

MC Lyte

Gram Parsons

Linda Creed

Arif Mardin

Jimmy Miller

Rick Rubin

Ed Sullivan

There were a total of 17 nominees this year, including Mariah Carey and Shakira.

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