MORNING DIGEST: Man sends hundreds of gift cards to 'woman' in romance scheme

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, September 24, and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

Today on GMC

Stark County man involved in romance scam

The Stark County Sheriff's Office is warning residents after a man was involved in a romance scheme where he sent hundreds of gift cards worth thousands of dollars to scammers. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank gives us the warning signs to watch for.

Jimmy Kimmel returns to the air

Jimmy Kimmel returned to the airwaves last night after his late-night show was preempted for nearly a week. In a more than 15-minute monologue at the top of the show, Kimmel gave an impassioned defense of free speech, needled the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission and President Trump, and explained his comments about the response to the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. “It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man,” Kimmel said. “I don’t think there’s anything funny about it.” The Walt Disney Co., the parent company of ABC News, announced the return of the late-night show with a statement on Monday, saying they had engaged in "thoughtful conversations" with Kimmel during the break.

Guardians now tied for first in AL Central

The Cleveland Guardians are now at the top of the American League Central standings. The Guardians took down the Detroit Tigers in arguably their biggest game of the year so far. Cleveland scored three runs in the 6th inning to take the lead and went on to win 5-2. The Guardians are now tied with the Tigers for first in the AL Central. But the Guardians hold the tiebreaker.The two teams play each other again tonight at Progressive Field.

Akron Public Schools facing cuts in federal funding

Akron Public Schools is raising concerns about two federal funding decisions that they say would strip away more than $7.7 million in support for students, staff, and families. The proposed reductions they say would directly affect critical academic, enrichment, after-school, and college readiness programs. The district was notified on Sept. 12 that the federal government has canceled funding for the GEAR Up grant, which provides mentoring and college and career readiness support for roughly 1,500 sophomores and juniors. They are urging staff, families and the community to take action by contacting your members of Congress to oppose the funding cuts.

Norton invoice scam

Police in Norton are putting out a warning to residents about a new scam that’s being sent out in some emails. Some residents are getting fake invoices claiming to be from the city’s planning and zoning department. The department says a recent applicant had received an email with an invoice attached totaling almost $7,000.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

The National Report

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.