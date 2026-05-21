Morning Digest: Man shot and killed by off-duty Cleveland police officer

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Thursday, May 21st, and here is what you need to know.

Man shot and killed by off-duty Cleveland police officer

The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly police shooting. Investigators say an off-duty Cleveland Police Officer shot a man on Cleveland's East Side. We are working to learn exact details. According to Cleveland Police, this off-duty officer was at this location when some sort of verbal altercation happened. Shots were fired. A 26-year-old man was rushed to University Hospitals for treatment. He died shortly after from his injuries. The off-duty officer who shot him was not hurt. Your Cuyahoga County reporter Mike Holden is working to learn more.

Local daycare owners say funding changes threaten their survival

Daycare owners say they have been forced to raise prices and cut staff hours to stay open after a recent state rule change altered how publicly funded childcare is reimbursed. The frustration stems from a rule change in November. Some children once considered full-time are now classified as part-time, meaning daycares are providing the same hours of care but receiving less money from the state. The director of the Ohio Department of Children and Youth tells Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley the changes were made to sustain long-term investments. State leaders say they are having conversations with providers and there could be changes in the future. But providers say no one has spoken directly to them. They fear more centers will close before the state takes action.

New restaurant opening today in Portage Lakes

We’ve covered the closings. The empty buildings. The employees left heartbroken after longtime Portage Lakes restaurants shut down. Your Summit County reporter Tessa DiTirro was there in 2024 when the beloved Pick's at PLX and Smoke on the Water closed their doors. The waterfront properties remain up for sale. But today, a brand-new restaurant is opening hoping to bring fresh energy to Portage Lakes! This morning, Tessa will give us the first look inside Dockside Grille ahead of its grand opening later today.

New scam targets families of Cuyahoga County Jail inmates

A new scam is targeting families of inmates at the Cuyahoga County Jail. The Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office launched an app late last year that provides information about who is incarcerated. It is meant to keep the public informed, but criminals are using that to their advantage. Cuyahoga County Sheriff Harold Pretel said inmates' relatives are being contacted by fake deputies claiming they can get their loved one released. The sheriff's app now has a warning telling people that deputies will not contact you and ask you for money. You can verify a person's custody status at the county jail by calling the sheriff's office directly.

Energy bills are soaring, but solar and EV owners are seeing big savings

Energy costs jumped nearly 18% in April compared to last year, and gas prices are up more than 50% since the start of the war with Iran — but some Americans are seeing a major payoff from green energy investments. People who bought electric vehicles or installed solar panels are now saving big on their energy bills. Making the switch can be pricey. Solar installations often cost more than $20,000, and federal tax credits for these projects expired last year. Experts say homeowners who want to upgrade should check for state tax credits.

Cavaliers look to bounce back against Knicks in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals

The Cleveland Cavaliers face the New York Knicks tonight in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, looking to bounce back after blowing a 22-point lead in Game 1. Cleveland dominated the Knicks through the first three quarters Tuesday night, but collapsed in the fourth quarter and ultimately fell in overtime. Despite the loss, the team says they have to put it behind them and focus on tonight's game. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. The team is hosting a watch party at Rocket Arena starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $5.

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Traffic impact

Construction crews in Brunswick will close the eastbound lanes of Laurel Road between Pinewood Drive and Coventry Drive. The closure will last for 180 days and westbound lanes will remain open.

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