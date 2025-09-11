MORNING DIGEST: Manhunt continues for Charlie Kirk's killer, Shoreway closes again for repairs

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Thursday, September 11, and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

Today on GMC

Manhunt continues for Charlie Kirk's killer

A massive manhunt is on this morning for the shooter who killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk, while speaking to thousands of students at Utah Valley University. Authorities say they still have no one in custody. Two people were detained yesterday but neither was determined to have had any connection with the shooting and both have been released. Kirk was answering a question about gun violence when he was shot. Authorities did not immediately identify a motive but the circumstances for the shooting is drawing renewed attention to an escalating threat of political violence in the U.S.

Part of the Shoreway is closing tomorrow for urgent repairs

A portion of the Shoreway is expected to be closed after tomorrow morning’s rush hour to allow for crews to fix a damaged water main beneath the roadway. The City of Cleveland says starting around 10 a.m. on Friday, the Shoreway will be shutdown in the eastbound direction from West 45th Street to West 28th St. It will remain closed through the weekend and reopen just before Monday morning’s commute. The westbound lanes will remain fully open while the repairs are made. For drivers planning to head downtown this weekend, there are two detours you can take.



Interstate 90 East via West 117th Street or West 50th Street.

Detroit Avenue to local north and south connectors like West 25th Street or West 9th Street and Huron Road.

Berea considers new rules on short-term rentals

Berea officials are moving ahead with legislation that would create a permitting process for short-term rentals. The city has seen a noticeable increase in short-term rentals and this has led to concerns from residents about neighborhood stability and quality of life.

Ohio Department of Taxation warns of text scam

There’s a new scam involving the Ohio Department of Taxation. People are getting a text message saying your tax refund claim has been approved and you need to submit payment information to receive your refund. The Ohio Department of Taxation tells us it doesn’t contact taxpayers via text.

Foreclosures rise for the sixth straight month

A new study released this morning shows that foreclosures continue to rise. The worst foreclosure rates were in Nevada, South Carolina and Florida.

9/11 artifact at Willoughby Middle School

Today is the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. Students at Willoughby Middle School will have the opportunity to see a steel piece from the Twin Towers on display.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

It's another gorgeous day, albeit cool to start. Highs rebound nicely into the upper 70s with some areas inland touching 80 degrees. Plenty of sun will continue through the end of the workweek.

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.