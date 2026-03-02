Morning Digest: Meta launches scam prevention tools to fight fraud

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, March 2nd, and here is what you need to know.

Meta launches scam prevention tools to fight fraud

National Consumer Protection Week is now underway. Good Morning Cleveland anchor Mike Brookbank is trying to help you stay one step ahead of scammers -- by highlighting some of the top strategies they use to steal your personal information or hard-earned money. This morning, he learned Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram is rolling out new features to better detect messages that could put you at risk.

U.S. and Israel launch attack on Iran

The United States and Israel launched new air strikes targeting Tehran overnight, as President Trump signaled the military assault on Iranian targets could continue for weeks. Three American service members have been killed and five others seriously wounded during the U.S. attacks on Iran, the military announced Sunday, marking the first American casualties. The three who were killed were U.S. Army soldiers deployed to Kuwait as part of a unit that oversees supplies and logistics. Following the strikes that killed Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and other leaders, Iran’s counterattacks have struck U.S. bases in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

Browns to begin groundbreaking of new stadium in Brook Park

Today is a big day for the Cleveland Browns as the team’s dollar stadium project is set to break ground in Brook Park. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam made the announcement last month, setting today as the target date during the introduction of new Browns head coach Todd Monken. When complete, the new Huntington Bank Field will have more than 67,000 seats and be capable of hosting NFL games, NCAA Final Fours soccer matches and concerts.

New health center opening in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood

Neighborhood Family Practice will officially open the new Ann B. Reichsman Community Health Center today. It expands comprehensive health care access in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton neighborhood and anchoring a broader mixed-use redevelopment designed to strengthen community stability. The new center is part of a development that also includes affordable housing, on-site childcare and leadership from Metro West Community Development Organization. The integration of these resources reinforces access to care while supporting long-term neighborhood revitalization.

Cleveland Restaurant Week begins today

Cleveland Restaurant Week begins today and runs until March 14th. It invites diners to explore three-course menus priced at $39 and up at some of Northeast Ohio’s most influential, locally owned restaurants. Comfort Cle will join us in studio this morning with a preview of some of the great food you can enjoy.

