Morning Digest: Lakewood considers legal action against FirstEnergy over repeated power outages

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, July 24, and here is what you need to know.

Lakewood considers legal action against FirstEnergy over repeated power outages

People who live in Lakewood are demanding answers from FirstEnergy. After a series of power outages, the city is considering taking legal action. This morning, your Cuyahoga County reporter, Mike Holden, will be live to share the city's plan to hold the utility company accountable.

Lakewood residents sick of being left in the dark

I-90 construction zone crashes on the rise, how to stay safe

There is work being done on I-90, and the number of crashes tend to increase as construction ramps up. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, there have been 27 work zone crashes on the west side this year. This morning, your transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt, will share with us where these crashes happen the most, and how to stay safe in a construction zone.

Michigan man held on $1 million bond in first Put-In-Bay homicide in 15 years

This morning, a Michigan man is in jail on a $1 million bond for deadly shooting at Put-in-Bay. The shooting marks the first homicide on the island in 15 years. Police say allegedly Colton Smith shot and killed a 39-year-old man at Mr. Ed's Bar and Grill just after midnight yesterday. The bar is temporarily closed out of respect for the victim.

How weight loss drugs like Ozempic are changing restaurant menus

Popular weight loss drugs are changing the way people dine out. A new study just revealed that nearly one in four households now use medications like Ozempic or Wegovy. Hospitality Alliance says guests want smaller portions and more protein. This morning, Tessa DiTirro will be live from the newsroom to discuss what new dishes Hospitality Alliance is serving up to keep their customers happy.

Lake Farmpark kicks off 55th annual Antique Power Exhibition today

Starting today, Lake Farmpark will host the Historical Engine Society's 55th Annual Antique Power Exhibition. Guests will get to see antique tractors, construction, cars, trucks and more. This morning, meteorologist, Trent Magill, will be live from Farmpark tracking the weather and checking out some heavy machinery.

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Traffic impact

The I-480 express lanes on the Valley View Bridge will close tonight at 8 p.m. and reopen Monday at 5 a.m. The local lanes will remain open.

On Monday, the Ohio Department of Transportation will close the ramp from West 140th Street to I-90 eastbound. The closure will last through December. The detour is Lakewood Heights Boulevard to Warren Road to I-90 eastbound.

ODOT will also close the intersection of State Route 585, State Route 604 and State Route 94 in Wayne County on Monday. The intersection will be converted into a roundabout. The closure will last through October. The detour for State Route 585 and State Route 604 traffic is to take State Route 57 northbound to I-76 eastbound to State Route 84 southbound to State Route 585 and reverse. State Route 94 traffic will be detoured to U.S. 30 westbound to State Route 57 northbound to I-76 eastbound to State Route 94 and reverse.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.