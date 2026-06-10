Morning Digest: Mom demands answers after son falls into construction hole

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Wednesday, June 10th, and here is what you need to know.

Cleveland mother demands answers after son falls into unfinished construction hole

A Cleveland mother reached out to your transportation reporter Caitlin Hunt after her son fell into an unfinished construction hole that crews dug up and never repaired. Brandy Blackmon says crews dug up Steve Harvey Way last summer and never came back to finish the job. Her son fell into the hole but was not hurt. After we reached out to city leaders, city crews recently paved the street for safety. But the city says the contractor missed a Memorial Day deadline to fix the hole itself. The hole is currently boarded up but still not fixed. The contractor has not responded to calls or emails. We will continue to follow through until the neighborhood gets answers.

Elyria City Schools holding public discussion on pay-to-play sports

The Elyria City School District is debating whether to charge students to participate in extracurricular activities as it faces a $9 million budget deficit. The district already laid off dozens of staff members after two failed levies. Now the board is looking into a pay-to-play model for sports, band, theatre, and clubs. Some parents say families cannot afford the extra expense. The board meets tonight at 5:30 to discuss the proposal. Parents and coaches plan to speak out. No vote will happen tonight on the pay-to-play model. However, the board will consider a resolution for a new ballot measure in November.

Mentor school board joins lawsuit against Ohio's EdChoice program

The Mentor School Board voted 4-1 to join a statewide lawsuit challenging Ohio's EdChoice voucher program, which uses state funds to help families pay for private school tuition. The lawsuit aims to stop public money from supporting the voucher system. Joining the legal fight means the district will spend additional local tax dollars. However, any ruling in the case will apply to all Ohio school districts, meaning Mentor would receive the same outcome even if leaders chose not to participate.

Cleveland's lower on-street parking rates take effect today

Cleveland's downtown parking rules are changing again, starting today. Cleveland City Council passed a new ordinance to lower rates and bring back free parking on Sundays. The move comes after six months of complaints from residents and business owners. Earlier this year, the city eliminated free weekend parking and raised hourly rates. The new legislation, introduced by council members, aims to eliminate confusion.

Cuyahoga County Council approves Tamir Rice Act banning gun-shaped lighters

Cuyahoga County Council has approved the Tamir Rice Act, which bans the sale and display of novelty lighters designed to look like pistols, rifles, shotguns, or other firearms across the county. The legislation is named for 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was holding a pellet gun when he was shot and killed by a Cleveland police officer in 2014. Businesses found violating the ordinance could face fines of up to $500 for a first offense, with higher fines for subsequent violations. The ordinance passed on its first read. It takes effect in 30 days.

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