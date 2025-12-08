MORNING DIGEST: More cars broken into during church services in Cleveland

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, December 8th, and here is what you need to know.

More cars broken into during church services in Cleveland

It happened once again as more cars were broken into during yet another Sunday church service. The House of God Church of Cleveland Chairman Deacon, William Head, said it was during Sunday's noon service when he heard a car alarm sound off. Head said he also stopped by two neighboring churches, which he said were also victimized by car break-ins. One of those other churches includes Mt. Esther M Baptist Church.

Shedeur Sanders stands out in Browns loss to Titans

This Browns loss was full of mishaps and blunders, but for quarterback Shedeur Sanders, it was one that showed continued growth in his third NFL start. Sanders had 364 passing yards. That’s the third most by a Browns rookie in franchise history. Sanders has also showed improvement in his footwork and ability to identify defensive looks in front of him.

Helping those in need during the cold

While it may not be snowy this morning, there’s still a big concern for Northeast Ohio’s Homeless population.With nightly temperatures getting into the teens this week there are multiple organizations making sure people have a warm place to spend the night.The United Way of Greater Lorain County has put an extreme weather plan in place that allows more community partners to open up space for those looking for warmth.

How to prevent package thefts this holiday season

Nearly all households are expecting at least one package this holiday season and nearly half of Americans have experienced a thief stealing one from their doorstep.So, what can you do to avoid becoming a victim?Experts say if you’re not home when you know a package is going to be delivered, ask your neighbors to bring it inside for you.You can also download tracking apps to learn exactly when you can expect that package to arrive.

Holiday shipping deadlines coming up fast

Millions of packages will soon be crisscrossing the country in advance of the holidays. With important deadlines coming up, the earlier you can get those packages out, the merrier your holidays will be. Less expensive shipping options before Christmas include FedEX Ground Economy with a send-by date of December 15th. December 17th is the last day to ship using USPS Ground Advantage service. UPS is telling its customers to check its website for ground service but to set a December 19th deadline for 3-day select service.

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Kicking off the work week cold. We're stuck in the 20s all day... We're dry but frigid! We're thawing out tomorrow and Wednesday, but that comes with rain. That's right. Rain! Followed by another arctic blast and more snow to wrap up the week. December is a wild one!

Traffic impact

State Route 91 between State Route 2 and U.S. 20 will be closed between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for pavement repairs. The detour uses Vine Street and Euclid Avenue.

A portion of Perry Park Road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for sanitary sewer work.

