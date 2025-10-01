MORNING DIGEST: More investors scooping up the 'American Dream' in parts of Northeast Ohio

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Wednesday, October 1st and here is what you need to know.

More investors are scooping up the American Dream

New research from the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland shows that in some pockets of Cuyahoga and Summit counties, investors own between 25% and 33% of all the single-family homes. And out-of-state investor ownership is rising. This morning, News 5’s Michelle Jarboe looks at investor activity in the housing market - and local efforts to compete head-on with investors and preserve homes for owner-occupants.

U.S. Government has shut down

The U.S. Government has officially shut down amid a bitter spending battle between President Trump and Democrats in Congress that leaves Federal employees caught in the middle. Roughly 750,000 federal workers are expected to be furloughed, some potentially fired by the Trump administration. Democrats are demanding funding for health care subsidies that are expiring for millions of people under the Affordable Care Act, spiking the costs of insurance premiums nationwide. Republicans have refused to negotiate for now and have encouraged Trump to steer clear of any talks.

Bionca Ellis trial begins today

The trial for the woman accused of stabbing and killing a 3-year-old boy in a Giant Eagle parking lot in North Olmsted begins today.Jury selection is expected to begin this morning in the case against Bionca Ellis.She’s facing a slew of charges in the death of Julian Wood. Opening statements are expected to begin on Monday, October 6th.

New Cleveland Heights Mayor being sworn in

Today, Cleveland Heights’ first ever mayor will be replaced. City Council President Tony Cuda will be sworn in as interim mayor at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday. He replaces Khalil Seren. Council will then decide who will take Cuda’s vacant seat. News 5 has also learned that Seren fired the city law director on his last day as mayor.

Lorain County opening $19 million crisis center for mental health today

Today, the doors officially open to a new 24-hour crisis center in Lorain County, marking the culmination of an 8-year journey to revolutionize how people access recovery care. The Lorain County Crisis Recovery Center on South Broadway in Lorain supports individuals and families during mental health and addiction crises 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Ohio Turnpike celebrating its 70th anniversary

The Ohio Turnpike is celebrating a milestone birthday today. On this day in 1955, the Ohio Turnpike's 241 miles became fully operational. The turnpike was one of America's first superhighways. It tallies about 51 million trips per year with about 140,000 cars using the road each day. This morning, our Caitlin Hunt will give us a sneak peek into what’s in store for the turnpike’s future.

Cybersecurity awareness month

October is cybersecurity awareness month and we want to encourage you to look at your online activity and how it could be putting your personal information and money at risk. News 5 anchor Mike Brookbank talked to a cybersecurity expert about a few basics we need to keep in mind, so we’re not scammed or defrauded. Know how to recognize phishing texts and emails. Look at your password habits. Make sure passwords are at least 15 to 16 characters long. And set up two factor authentication.

Guardians look to stay alive against Tigers

The Cleveland Guardians will look to bounce back and even the series today after dropping game to the Tigers on Tuesday. The Guardians are asking all fans to wear red. First pitch is set for 1:08 p.m.

Your forecast

Traffic impacts

