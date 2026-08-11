Morning Digest: More storms on the way as Northeast Ohio cleans up Monday's damage

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Tuesday, August 11, and here is what you need to know.

More storms on the way as Northeast Ohio cleans up Monday's damage

There are more storms in today's forecast, and many communities are cleaning up the damage from Monday's storms. In Cuyahoga County, streetlights are knocked out in Bay Village. In East Cleveland, wind took off part of an old building. This morning, meteorologist Trent Magill, will be tracking the storms.

President to visit Spire Academy for final day of Patriot games

Today is the last day of the Patriot games in Ohio. Teens from across the country are competing for a scholarship. The President is expected to pay a visit today. News 5's Maya Lockett will be live at Spire Academy this morning as the excitement builds.

Deadly Canton apartment fire now investigated as possible arson

The deadly fire that happened at a Canton apartment complex is now being investigated as a possible arson case. It happened around 10:00 a.m. Sunday at the Skyline Terrace Apartments. Two victims suffered severe burns. We reached out to the state for more information and have not heard back yet.

2 Canton officers resign, plead guilty to misdemeanors in Frank Tyson's death

Two Canton police officers are now out of a job after pleading guilty to misdemeanors in the death of Frank Tyson. Camden Burch and Beau Schoenegge both took plea deals just before their trial was set to begin Monday. Tyson died in police custody more than two years ago. Body camera video showed an officer with a knee on Tyson's back. Both men resigned immediately. Their sentencing is set for September.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 5

Your forecast

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.