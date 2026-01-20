Morning Digest: More than 400 school districts cancel classes for Tuesday

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's DATE, and here is what you need to know.

More than 400 school districts cancel classes for Tuesday

Many kids across Northeast Ohio have another day off from school today due to the frigid temperatures in the area. More than 400 districts across Northeast Ohio have already canceled classes for Tuesday, including the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Akron Public Schools.

Fire crews battle house overnight in Cleveland during frigid cold

This dangerous cold is posing a serious threat to first responders. Overnight, fire crews in Cleveland had to battle a house fire on West 136th Street and Lorain Avenue in this extreme cold. Crews are taking extra precautions like throwing salt in the street. EMS tells us no one was injured in the fire but a neighbor says it is the second time this month that this house has been on fire.

Cuyahoga County buildings opening late today due to bitter cold

Several Cuyahoga County buildings will be opening late today amid the bitter cold temperatures. According to officials, most county buildings will open to the public at noon. The Cuyahoga County courts and the Justice Center will open during their normal hours. The Cleveland Municipal Court says that it will only be open to essential jail hearings on Tuesday. All other cases are officially continued.

Cold weather driving safety tips

With sub freezing temperatures hitting Northeast Ohio right now it's important to make sure our vehicles can withstand this arctic blast. In this brutal cold, our car fluids can freeze, our car batteries can die and our tires can lose tire pressure. So before hitting the road make sure you inspect your tires to make sure they have adequate pressure and tread depth. Check your headlights, brake lights, turn signals, emergency flashers and interior lights. Top off your antifreeze, windshield washer fluid and oil. Also use winter-grade fluids where appropriate. And test your battery to make sure it is fully charged. And keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.

Organizations helping make sure the homeless stay warm

Multiple organizations throughout Northeast Ohio are working hard to make sure nobody gets left behind in this brutal cold. The group "Subzero Mission" focuses on making sure unhomed people and especially unhomed veterans don't suffer outside. Volunteers have been handing out it's "stay alive five" which are winter hats, boots, gloves, coats, and sleeping bags. Meantime, the City Mission based here in Cleveland is offering safe shelter from this brutal cold and no one will be turned away.

Your forecast

Dangerous cold this morning. Wind chills 15º BELOW zero with temps near 0º. Layers are key. Correct layers. Make sure you're prepared for one of the coldest days of the year. Snow returns tomorrow, followed by yet another blast of even colder air late week.

Traffic impact

