MORNING DIGEST: Morning snowfall brings travel troubles, News 5 provides full team coverage

Morning snowfall brings travel troubles, News 5 provides full team coverage

News 5 Good Morning Cleveland will have team coverage. Transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt will be live traffic tracker this morning bringing us updates on road conditions. NNews 5 reporter, Mike Holden will be on Cleveland's west side updating us on road conditions and parking bans. Meteorlogist, Trent Magill will be tracking snowfall that will affect your morning commute.

Cleveland City Council made a decision on the Browns settlement

The Cleveland City Council reached a decision on the Browns settlement. The original earmarked $50 million for the lakefront, and $20 million for community benefits projects. The deal was approved on Monday by a vote of 13 to two. The Browns are still on track to end their time on the lakefront in early 2029.

1 dead in a shooting that happened on Lakeshore Boulevard

This morning, Cleveland police are working to learn what led up to a deadly shooting at a business in the middle of the day. It happened at a smoke shop on Lakeshore Boulevard around 11:30 Monday morning in a shopping center shared by a pizza shop, an adult activity center and an academy for kids. One man was shot and taken to the hospital where he later died.

Stark County prosecutor removed from high-profile Canton officers case

The Stark County prosecutor will be removed from the high-profile case of two canton officers facing charges in the death of Frank Tyson. The Marion County prosecutor will be brought up to speed and then take over the case. The trial is set to begin in January.

Cavs beat the Indiana Pacers 135 to 119

The Cleveland Cavaliers are back in the win column after their win over the Indiana Pacers. Donovan Mitchell lead the team with 43 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. The Cavs were without their starting pointing guard Darius Garland as he was nursing a left toe injury. The team is set to host the Portland Trail Blazers at Rocket Arena on Wednesday. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

Your forecast

I'm tracking widespread snow this morning. Get out the door early to avoid dangerous travel. The snow tapers from 7-9am with isolated lake effect lasting until midday. Make sure you're checking out the live stream for the latest.

Traffic impact

