MORNING DIGEST: Most of Northeast Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory

Joshua A. Bickel/AP
A truck drives along Interstate 335 during a winter storm, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025, near Luther, Okla.
Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, Feb. 23, and here is what you need to know.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect

The following counties will be under this watch until 1 a.m. on Tuesday:

  • Lake
  • Cuyahoga
  • Medina
  • Geauga
  • Ashtabula
  • Summit
  • Lorain

The following counties are under the same advisory until 7 p.m. on Monday:

  • Erie
  • Huron

TSA reinstates PreCheck

The Transportation Security Administration said Sunday that its PreCheck program would remain operational despite an earlier announcement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that the airport security service was being suspended during the partial government shutdown.

TSA says PreCheck still operational after previous announcement of suspension during funding fight

Traffic impact

