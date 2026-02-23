MORNING DIGEST: Most of Northeast Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, Feb. 23, and here is what you need to know.
Winter Weather Advisory in effect
The following counties will be under this watch until 1 a.m. on Tuesday:
- Lake
- Cuyahoga
- Medina
- Geauga
- Ashtabula
- Summit
- Lorain
The following counties are under the same advisory until 7 p.m. on Monday:
- Erie
- Huron
TSA reinstates PreCheck
The Transportation Security Administration said Sunday that its PreCheck program would remain operational despite an earlier announcement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that the airport security service was being suspended during the partial government shutdown.
WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW
Your forecast
Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.
Traffic impact
View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.