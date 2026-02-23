MORNING DIGEST: Most of Northeast Ohio under Winter Weather Advisory

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, Feb. 23, and here is what you need to know.

Winter Weather Advisory in effect

The following counties will be under this watch until 1 a.m. on Tuesday:



Lake

Cuyahoga

Medina

Geauga

Ashtabula

Summit

Lorain

The following counties are under the same advisory until 7 p.m. on Monday:



Erie

Huron

TSA reinstates PreCheck

The Transportation Security Administration said Sunday that its PreCheck program would remain operational despite an earlier announcement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that the airport security service was being suspended during the partial government shutdown.

TSA says PreCheck still operational after previous announcement of suspension during funding fight

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 6

Your forecast

Cleveland weather

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.