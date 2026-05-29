MORNING DIGEST: Mother and son dead following domestic dispute in Olmsted Falls

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, May 29, and here is what you need to know.

Mother and son dead following domestic dispute in Olmsted Falls

A deadly domestic dispute in Olmsted Falls leaves a mother and son dead. It happened Wednesday night on Bagley Road, and police say they got a call from a woman who ran from her home. This morning, we will hear will neighbors have to say about the incident.

New information on Akron plane crash

We just learned new details about the moments before a deadly plane crash in Akron. We will explain what the preliminary report details about the plan's landing attempts.

Owner of Melt opens a new restaurant

The owner of the restaurant, Melt is opening a new restaurant. News 5 reporter, Mike Holden will be live to tell us all about this new restaurant, and what guests can expect.

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Today As It Happened

Your forecast

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

Overnight work along Interstate 90 in Lorain County continues for one more night this week. This evening, crews will close the left lane on I-90 eastbound between the Ohio Turnpike and State Route 611. The closure will be between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

ODOT has delayed the weekend of closure of a ramp along I-271. Crews will no longer close the I-271 northbound ramp to U.S. 422 eastbound for pavement repairs. ODOT said it will share a date when a new one is scheduled.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.