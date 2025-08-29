MORNING DIGEST: Mother reports problem with CMSD school buses

Good Morning Cleveland, it's Friday, August 29 and here is the latest on your news, weather and traffic.

Today on GMC

Mother reports problem with CMSD school buses

The first week of back to school is stressful for parents for many reasons, but Cleveland mom Angela Panzarello says an incident on the first day of school added to hers. Last Monday afternoon, Panzarello was walking to pick up her twin boys. She pulled out her phone to start recording what she thought would be her children getting home from their first day of school, but she captured something else.

Ex-CVNP ranger says national parks are in danger

As the Trump Administration seeks to cut staff and reduce resources to the National Park Service, the Cuyahoga Valley National Park has been forced to deal with layoffs, decreased seasonal hiring and early retirement offers. Ex-CVNP ranger Pamela Machuga tells News 5 she believes the park's employees are working overtime to maintain and manage the park.

New marijuana product hitting shelves in Ohio

After months of anticipation, marijuana consumers can now buy pre-rolled joints here in Ohio. Ohio's marijuana industry has eagerly awaited the rollout, saying it'll boost the market after a slower-than expected year of adult-use cannabis sales.

New community park opens in Lorain

A new park officially opens today in South Lorain, marking a significant milestone in a neighborhood revitalization plan that began taking shape in 2023. The park, located at the corner of 30th Street and Vine Avenue at Southside Gardens, represents the first phase of an ambitious community development project led by what is now called "Raise Up," formerly the Lorain Metropolitan Housing Authority.

Sweet Pork Wilson's

After months of waiting, Sweet Pork Wilson's second location in Lorain is finally opening.

Get ready for the Air Show

A Labor Day tradition is returning this weekend. Starting on Saturday, the Air Show will take over the lakefront. Meteorologist Trent Magill will be live with a preview.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

The National Report

Your forecast

Drying out nicely today but are struggling! This north breeze is relentless this week keeping temps today in the mid-60s. Different story this weekend with more sun less wind and WARMER TEMPS! It'll feel like summer again by Labor Day.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impacts

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to the weather or crashes from the weather.