MORNING DIGEST: Multiple people shot on West 48th Street in Cleveland

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Monday, June 1 , and here is what you need to know.

Multiple people shot on West 48th Street in Cleveland

A man is dead, and two teens were injured after a shooting took place in Cleveland on Sunday. This morning, News 5 reporter, Mike Holden will be live to share the details of the incident.

Greater Cleveland RTA starts new payment program

A new program starts today that will give riders of the Greater Cleveland RTA a new way to pay for their ride. The program is called A fare capping program that's designed to save frequent riders money. This morning, transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt will explain how this new program works.

First energy increases energy bill rates

An increase in energy bills start today. First energy rates are going up around 2%. It may not seem like a huge increase, but over time small increases can add up quickly. We will be discussing what the illuminating company has to say about this and options that best fir your budget.

WATCH THE NEWSCAST BELOW

Good Morning Cleveland at 4:30

Your forecast

Our stretch of dry weather continues. We're actually not tracking rain until the end of the week! Plan on sun and 70s all week long.

Visit our News 5 weather page to see today's forecast.

Traffic impact

The northbound lanes of State Route 176 between I-480 and Denison Avenue is now open. ODOT closed the lanes a few weeks ago to make emergency bridge repairs.

In Geauga County, ODOT has closed U.S. 322 between Caves Road and Laser Drive. The area will reopen in July. The detour is State Route 91 to U.S. 6 to State Route 306.

In Lake County, State Route 174 northbound between U.S. 6 and U.S. 322 will be closed through mid-July. The detour is U.S. 6 to State Route 91 to U.S. 322.

ODOT has also closed Call Road at U.S. 20 in Lake County. The closure will last until mid-June. Drivers will need to take Middle Ridge Road to Townline Road to U.S. 20.

View our News 5 Traffic Map to see any road closures or delays due to weather or crashes.