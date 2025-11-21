MORNING DIGEST: Sports betting surges ahead of Thanksgiving as leagues brace for big matchups

Good Morning, Cleveland! It's Friday, Nov. 21, and here is what you need to know.

Bath Township police to release new details on deadly Airbnb mansion shooting

Today, we're expected to learn more about a shooting that happened earlier this month in Bath Township. On November 2nd, nine people were shot at an Airbnb mansion party on TOP-O-Hill Drive. 18-year-old Elijah Wells was the only person who died from his injuries. No one has been arrested for the shooting. Bath Township police say they will provide updates on the investigation.

Sports betting surges ahead of Thanksgiving as leagues brace for big matchups

Sports betting has become a very popular habit in the United states, and it's about to enter the busiest time of the year with the Thanksgiving holiday around the corner. The roster is going to be full with a big time matchups including Ohio State and Michigan. News 5's John Kosich takes a look at what the leagues are doing.

How to protect yourself from gift card scams this holiday season

Gift cards can be a great gift and make holiday shopping a little easier, but there's a chance those cards could end up being worthless. Good morning Cleveland anchor, Mike Brookbank will give us some tips on how to protect yourself against these scams.

Nearly 82 million Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving as holiday rush begins

We are less than a week away from Thanksgiving, and you may be traveling to spend time with your loved ones. AAA says nearly 82 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from their home for the holiday. Our transportation reporter, Caitlin Hunt will be breaking down what the busy holiday travel season will look like this year for us in Northeast Ohio.

Christmas Connection opens at the I-X Center with more than 550 holiday exhibits

If you are looking to get into the holiday spirit, the I-X center is the place for you! Christmas connection kicks off later today. There are more than 550 exhibits with seasonal decor, gourmet treats, stocking stuffers and so much more. News 5's Maya Lockett will be live this morning to show us what we can expect.

Cleveland’s Star 102 Kicks Off Holiday Season Early With All-Christmas Music

Christmas may be a little bit over a month away, but Cleveland is getting into the holiday spirit already. Today, WDOK Cleveland's Star 102 is flipping the switch to start the Christmas music. News 5's Mike Holden has the honor of joining in on the jolly goodness during the 7 a.m. hour.

Free dental and medical clinic opens at Huntington Convention Center this weekend

If you have been putting off some dental work because of the cost, then Medwish Medworks has you covered. They are hosting a free dental and medical clinic at the Huntinton Convention Center today and tomorrow.

Your forecast

Cloudy but mild today... Wet tonight... Dry this weekend... The big story is what happens next week! Mild heading into the travel week but rain and MUCH colder air returns QUICKLY... May even get some snow flakes flying around on Thanksgiving.

Traffic impact

